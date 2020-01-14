Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- Global 3D Printed Implants Market: An Overview



The global 3D printed implants market is an important part of the growing larger trend, the 3D printing in medical applications.



The global 3D printed implants market players are serving a crucial need of the medical sector. Medical processes can be enhanced with training on artificial models before surgeries. Additionally, the products in the global 3D printed implants market are helping reconstruction of entire facial features, limbs and tissue lost during serious illnesses such as Arthritis and much more.



Moreover, due to growing advancements in technologies such as nano-materials, today physicians can recreate exact replicas of individual anatomy and extend their services naturally. Moreover, critical surgeries like heart replacement and total joint replacement have also become feasible, thanks to virtual planning and guidance provided by 3D printed technology.



Currently new material advances such as polymer based hearts and other organs are making their ways into the medical field. Orthopedic implants like the ones made up of metals are also on the rise. This new material promotes osseointegration and increase the ability of surface bearing load capabilities. Today, many healthcare institutions, especially hospitals are introducing 3D printed machinery in their operations through radiology departments.



Additionally, the devices created using 3D printed technology are superior to conventional ones. For example, printed casts for fractured bones can be open and custom-fitted. These enable wearers to scratch, ventilate, and wash the damaged area. Additionally, these can also be recycled.



The growing advancements in materials, supporting technology, and increasing medical applications are expected to drive significant growth for the printed implants market in the near future.



Global 3D Printed Implants Market: Notable Developments



According to a new study by New York School of Medicine, ceramic implants coated with chemicals have shown promise in the regrowth of limbs. The researchers experimented with animals and found that the new implants steadily dissolved in bodies to make way for limb growth. The study published in the Journal of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, used bone models created using 3D robotic printing and gel-like ink, which ultimately resulted in dynamic transformations. The technology can pave way for birth defects in children such as skull deformations and many other critical physical transitions.

University of Central Florida (UCF) has provided over 20 children with bionic arms. The current available solution in the medical field, robotic arms can cost as much as $1,00,000. However, these arms resulted in extreme lowering of the costs to as little as $1000 per patients. These arms can be controlled and allow children to engage in various creative and daily exercises, thanks to 3D printing technology.



A new startup, based in Rhode Island has launched a new 3D printer in the market which combines various medications into a single pill. This would significantly reduce costs and supply issues for pharmacies as medical experts would only need to enter dosage and pills into the computer to print out a completely personalized pills. Growing studies in medicines show that personalized pills are essential for better treatment with less side effects. Additionally, the printer may cost as little as $5000.

Global 3D Printed Implants Market: Key Trends



The global 3D printed implants market is witnessing positive developments such as identical bone customized implants, CT-bone, and zygoma augmentation process. The additional control over medical processes provided by the 3D printed implant technology is expected to create many opportunities for various players in the market. Moreover, rising R&D development, increase in medical surgeries, and growing biomedical applications of 3D technology are also expected to boost the 3D printed implants market.



However, high initial investments in the technology, lack of skilled technician, and longer production queues are expected to limit growth of the 3D printed implants market. However, the growth in cranial as well as orthopedic implants are likely to offset the setbacks in favor of the 3D printed implants market. The growth in the orthopedic segment reached an all-time high in 2018. It is expected to drive more tumor surgeries to create robust new opportunities.