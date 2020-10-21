AC Servo Motor Market Scope 2020-2026: Global Trend, Types, Application, Segmentation and Industry Key Players Analysis: Fuji Electric, Nidec Corporation, Delta Electroni

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- A Servo Motor also known as a control motor is a linear actuator or rotary actuator that uses position feedback to control its position and motion. AC servo motors are integrated with encoders which are used with controllers to provide feedback and closed-loop control. Servo motors are used for automation in various industries to decrease the error and cost of manufacturing.



Recently, the rate of manufacturing is improving owing to the development of automation technology. Servo motors have developed as one of the most cutting-edge motion control devices over the previous years, as they integrate precise advanced design methods, high-force magnet materials, and dimensional tolerance.



Rapid technical advancements in manufacturing technology and innovation in the automotive sector are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Manufacturers are adopting iron alloys to make lightweight gear systems for servo motors owing to the growing demand for servomotors for lightweight applications. Moreover, virtual manpower has expanded perspective for new advancements in automation for business modification.

However, the capital investment of servo drive and motor is quite high and requires trained employees to execute the programs of automated machinery.



The market is segmented into phase-type, construction type, system, communication protocol, industry, product type, and region.



Based on phase-type, the market is divided into 2 phase and 3 phase AC servo motor. The 2 phase servos are used for low power applications whereas 3 phase servos are used for high power applications. The demand for 3 phase servos is rising owing to the technological developments for high power applications.

Based on construction, the market is bifurcated into synchronous and induction. The induction type AC servo motor segment is anticipated to dominate the market owing to its adaptability in different environments and the benefit of variable speed control.



Based on the system, the market is segmented into linear and rotary system. The rotary servo motor segment is expected to grow steadily due to increasing adoption of customized rotary motors across various industries as it allows sensible modification.



Global AC Servo Motor Market Manufacturers:-

- Mitsubishi Electric (Japan),

- Rockwell Automation (The U.S.),

- Yaskawa Electric (Japan),

- Seimens AG (Germany),

- Schneider Electric (France),

- ABB (Switzerland),

- Fuji Electric (Japan),

- Nidec Corporation (Japan),

- Delta Electronics (Taiwan),

- Fanuc Corporation (Japan),

- and others.



Striking Technological Advancements to Open Multiple Growth Avenues

The increasing adoption of commercial aviation crew management system industry for applications across diverse industries will aid the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Recent advances in structure and design have opened up a massive potential for rapid product adoption. The advances in engineering, in terms of product design and structure, will not only benefit the companies but will have a direct impact on the commercial aviation crew management system Industry growth in the coming years. Moreover, rising investment in the research and development in different technologies will further favour the activities of the companies operating in this market.



Eruption of COVID-19 Pandemic to Stall Market Growth

The growth of the commercial aviation crew management system market regional demand is expected to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The declining market growth is primarily attributable to the travel restrictions imposed by governments worldwide to contain the spread of the virus. Apart from this, unprecedented economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus has forced countries, especially developing nations, to prioritize their spending, which in turn is likely to impede upcoming investments in this sector. Together, these factors will create unfavourable conditions for this market in the short-term.



Worldwide Region Analysis to Hold Commanding Position; Growing Product Adoption to Aid Growth

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in north America, Europe, asia, etc. will witness considerable growth in the coming years driven by the steadily increasing product adoption in several countries across this region. The strong presence of several large scale companies, coupled with the emphasis on enhancing existing products will further aid the growth of the regional market.



By Geography

- North America (The U.S. and Canada)

- Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of the Asia Pacific)

- Rest of the World (The Middle East & Africa, South America)



