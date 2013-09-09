Active Stock's Momentum: Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA), Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL), Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA), Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL), Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)



Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) opened its shares at the price of $36.23 for the day. Its closing price was $35.79 after losing -1.11% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.46 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.83 million shares. The beta of ADM stands at0.41.



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company manufactures and sells protein meal, vegetable oil, corn sweeteners, flour, biodiesel, ethanol, and other value-added food and feed ingredients; and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities.



Has ADM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) percentage change surged +2.15% to close at $39.52 with the total traded volume of 2.39 million shares, and average volume of 2.47 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $27.92 - $41.83, while its day lowest price was $38.49 and it hit its day highest price at $39.89.



Why Should Investors Buy HCA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) started its trading session with the price of $46.14 and closed at $46.15 by scoring +0.94%. SDRL’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.4 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.94million shares. The beta of SDRL stands at 1.99. Day range of the stock was $45.73 -$46.41.



Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Tender Rigs.



Will SDRL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) ended its day with the loss of -0.78% and closed at the price of $25.50 after opening at $25.78. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.37 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.23 million shares.



Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retail of professional beauty supplies primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.



Will SBH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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