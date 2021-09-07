Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Adult Incontinence Products Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Adult Incontinence Products Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Adult Incontinence Products Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Essity AB (Sweden),Kimberly-Clark Corporation (United States),Procter & Gamble Company (United States) ,Ontrex (Belgium),Wellspect Healthcare AB (Sweden),Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States),ConvaTec Inc. (United Kingdom),Hollister Incorporated (United States),Domtar Corporation (United States),Coloplast Corporation (United States)



Urinary incontinence refers to a wide spectrum of bladder control issues that affect over 12 million individuals worldwide. Aging and medical problems such as diabetes, stroke, atrophic vaginitis, incomplete bladder emptying, rheumatoid arthritis, and prostatitis enhance an elderly person's risk of urinary incontinence. It can be managed with over-the-counter "hygiene products". A waterproof backing is found on many disposable pads, liners, and undergarments. This prevents excess from reaching the garments. Multiple factors such as rising geriatric population has facilitated demand for Adult Incontinence products.



Market Trend:

Emergence of Advance Urinary Incontinence Products



Market Drivers:

Increasing Womenâ€™s Personal Care Awareness

Demand for Comfortable Incontinence Product



Challenges:

Market Penetration in New Regions

Cost Control



Opportunities:

Growing Personal Care & Hygiene Industry Across Emerging Regions



The Global Adult Incontinence Products Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Absorbents (Underwear and Briefs, Drip Collectors, Bed Protectors, Pads and Guards), Non- Absorbents (Slings, Drainage Bags, Catheters, Stimulation Devices)), Application (Urinary Incontinence, Menstruation, Others), Category (Reusable, Disposable), Distribution (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Garment Retail, E-Commerce Websites, Third Party Websites), Gender (Male, Female)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



