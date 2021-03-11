Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The global agricultural pheromones market is projected to be worth USD 7,992.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The agricultural pheromones market is observing high demand attributed to increasing pest proliferation in agricultural lands. Pheromones are a vital part of monitoring and management methods intended for agricultural crop pests. Mass trapping, mating disruption, push-pull, and attract-and-kill are amongst the direct approaches for pest control depending on pheromones' application. For instance, pheromones traps find usage in monitoring particular pests in agricultural lands. Constant monitoring of insects allows infestation detection prior to its occurrence. Early pest detection using pheromone traps lessens damage to agricultural crops and plants.



The Agricultural Pheromones market research for the forecast period, 2020 to 2027 cannot be underestimated for the reason that it offers a real-time data on the target market; identifies customer problems and outlines the immediate competitors. The simplified document speaks about how company owners plan to keep up with the market trends.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Agricultural Pheromones Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/345



The regions in the Asia Pacific led by China, India, and South Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, preparation for the forthcoming combats, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry & semiconductor solutions, deliberately help propel market enforcement.



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Agricultural Pheromones market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Agricultural Pheromones market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Agricultural Pheromones market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Agricultural Pheromones market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Agricultural Pheromones market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Agricultural Pheromones market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.



Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, CABI entered into a collaboration with Koppert Biological Systems for sustainable agricultural practice to combat the tomato leafminer. The partnership is intended to make sustainable biological controls accessible to invasive weeds and pests in developing and underdeveloped nations.

Mating disruption is garnering significant traction in the market attributed to its diverse cropping circumstances. The pheromones application for pest control provides a promising solution to the challenges associated with the development of substitutes to mitigate hazards caused by chemical pesticides to the environment and human health.

The growing resistance of pests to conventionally used pesticides has increased the demand for agricultural pheromones.

Europe, led by France, contributed to a significant market share in 2019 attributed to rising usage of insecticides in crop production lands and increasing production of food crops.

Key participants include Koppert Biological Systems, Suterra LLC, Pherobank BV, Certis Europe BV, Isagro Group, Biobest Group NV, BASF SE, Bio Controle, ISCA Technologies, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., among others.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Agricultural Pheromones Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/345



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sex Pheromones

Aggregation Pheromones

Others



Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Traps

Sprayers

Dispensers



Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Mating Disruption

Detection & Monitoring

Mass Trapping



Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Field Crops

Orchard Crops

Vegetables

Others



Agricultural Pheromones Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-pheromones-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Agricultural Pheromones Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Agricultural Pheromones Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Agricultural Pheromones Market By Industries Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Agricultural Pheromones Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Agricultural Pheromones Market Regional Outlook

Continued…