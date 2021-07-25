Animal Biotechnology Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 : Roche Holding, Biogenesis Bago, Boehringer Ingelheim, Virbac

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Animal Biotechnology Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Animal Biotechnology market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Animal Biotechnology Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Definition:

Animal biotechnology is a branch of biotechnology in which molecular biology techniques are used to genetically engineer living organisms in order to improve their suitability for pharmaceutical, agricultural or industrial applications. It involves all animals such as livestock, poultry, fish, insects, companion animals and laboratory animals. Animal biotechnology helps to improve animal health and welfare, advancement in human health, enhancements in animal products, environmental and conservation benefits. With the help of this technology, farmers can enhance breeding to produce healthier herds. It also helps to prevent and treat animal disease. Improved animal health results in safer foods for consumers. The animal products such as meat, milk and eggs can be nutritionally enriched with the use of this technology. It also helps to produce environmentally friendly animals as well as conserve endangered species.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Roche Holding AG (Switzerland),Bayer AG (Germany),Biogenesis Bago (Argentina),Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany),Merck & Co., Inc. (United States),Pfizer Inc. (United States),Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. (United States),Virbac (France),Zoetis Inc. (United States),Johnson & Johnson (United States)



Market Trends:

- Introduction of Use of Animal Organs in Human Transplant Operations



Market Drivers:

- Increased Applications of the Animal Biotechnology in Various Fields

- Advancements in the Cloning and Development of Transgenic Animals

- Rise in the Demand for Transgenic Animals

- Increased Research and Development Activities



Market Opportunities:

- Favorable Government Policies for Animal Biotechnology Applications

- Growing Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry

- Huge Investments by Major Players



The Global Animal Biotechnology Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Animal Genomics, Animal Cloning, Genetic Engineering of Animals), Application (Preventive Care for Animals, Development of Animal Pharmaceuticals, Food Safety and Drug Development, Others), Products (Animal Products, Vaccines, Drugs, Others)



Animal Biotechnology the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development.



Geographically World Animal Biotechnology markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Animal Biotechnology markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Animal Biotechnology Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report.



