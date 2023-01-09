Are Today's Women Burning with Passion or Simply Burning Out?

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2023 -- Are you a Burning Woman? Women have burned for centuries. We've burned with passion and purpose, and in the past been burned at the stake for being connected to our power. Today, we're burned by shame, guilt, and fear. Many of us have experienced burnout.



In this episode of Women Thriving Unapologetically, Lynsie McKeown sits down with best-selling author, editor and publisher, Lucy H. Pearce, to fearlessly discuss the roots of feminine power- what it is, how it has been controlled, and why now is the time it needs to be unleashed. They'll explore how women can untangle themselves from patriarchal conditioning so that they can harness the roots of their power, purpose, and passion without getting burned or burning out.



They dive deep into understanding how toxic patriarchal standards keep women from utilizing their passion and keep them burnt out, depleted and unable to harness their full passion and power.



Any woman who burns with passion, who's been shamed or ridiculed for her body, voice, intelligence, or abilities, who's pushed herself to exhaustion and burnout, and who desires to be free from the bonds of toxic patriarchal standards will want to listen to this show, again and again.



About Lucy H. Pearce, Featured Guest:



Lucy H. Pearce is a best-selling author, vibrant artist, respected publisher, and editor. Her work focuses on self-knowledge and healing through creativity, archetypes, and cyclical living. Often described as raw, authentic, and life-changing, her work encourages authentic paths to self-expression and is celebrated particularly by highly sensitive and neurodivergent women.



Her award-winning books include: Burning Woman; Creatrix – she who makes; Moon Time; Medicine Woman and her most recent, She of the Sea.



Lucy is the founder and creative director of Womancraft Publishing, established in 2014, which publishes life-changing, paradigm-shifting books by women, for women.



She is the mother of three and lives on the south coast of Ireland.



www.lucyhpearce.com

www.womancraftpublishing.com



About Lynsie McKeown Host:



Lynsie McKeown, LLC is a leader in maximizing personal and professional potential. She is a Women's Spiritual Empowerment Coach, a lineage Yoga and Meditation Teacher, a certified Neuroencoding Specialist, TedX Speaker, and live Radio Show Host of Women Thriving, Unapologetically.



With over 17 years of personal inner work and spiritual growth combined with more than 14 years of professional experience in healing and transformative modalities, Lynsie weaves an intricate web of compassionate and insightful mentorship and coaching. She empowers women to honor their pace and establish a rhythm of life that promotes healing and transformation so that they can stand in their power, be steadfast in challenges, and claim their birthright to abundance. Women learn to stop chasing life and start moving in sacred flow, becoming an expression of the innate joy, beauty, wisdom, and magic that resides within them.



She works 1:1 as well as leads powerful, group transformative mentorship programs for women that weave the power of ancient wisdom with modern neuroscience to reshape their perspectives, unlock their personal power, and embolden their presence and purpose.



www.lynsiemckeown.com

www.voiceamerica.com/show/4073/women-thriving



About Woman Thriving, Unapologetically:



Women Thriving, Unapologetically is a live global talk radio show and a sanctuary for women to discover how to listen to and trust their inner guidance, without guilt, shame, or apology. We examine dominant cultures' pervasive beliefs that keep women overwhelmed, exhausted, and afraid to follow their dreams. Each show offers tools and support to heal old wounds, transform the mind, honor the body, empower one's vision and celebrate what it means to be and thrive as a woman, unapologetically.



You can listen to all episodes on VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel: www.voiceamerica.com/show/4073/women-thriving



The show airs live on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel January 12, 2023 10:00am ET / 9:00am CT / 8:00am MT and 7:00am PT.



To contact Women Thriving, Unapologetically for an interview or other queries, email thrivingunapologetically@gmail.com.



"We are very excited to have Lucy on the show to help shed light on how women can step into their full embodied power, unapologetically", says Tacy Trump, Senior Executive Producer of the show. For any advertising or show questions please contact Tacy at tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com.



About VoiceAmerica:



VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, 1-855-877-4666.