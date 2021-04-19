Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Machine Learning Market Share, Types, Applications, Products, Size, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2028

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) & advanced Machine Learning (ML) market size is expected to reach USD 471.39 Billion at a steady CAGR of 35.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced Machine Learning (ML) technologies are witnessing increasing demand and deployment across various fields, such as in leading-edge medical diagnostics, advanced quantum computer systems, consumer electronics, and smart personal assistants. Machine Learning is a type of AI, which enables computers to learn without being initially programmed. Rising focus on development of computer programs that can teach themselves and change and evolve when exposed to new data, is a factor driving demand for these technologies.



Artificial Intelligence and ML are major drivers of hyperautomation. Hyperautomation is a mega trend in IT, according to which anything within an organization that can be automated should be automated. The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled adoption of AI and advanced ML technologies, in which is known as "intelligent process automation" and "digital process automation". Hyperautomation can be successful only if automated business processes can adapt to changing circumstances and respond to unforeseen events. This is where AI and advanced ML come into play, through the use of which, the system can improve over time and respond to changing business processes and requirements. Rapid trend of hyperautomation is a key factor expected to propel growth of the market going ahead.



The key players profiled in the report are NVIDIA Corporation, Prisma Labs, Inc., IBM, Google, Intel Corporation, Clarifai, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Siemens, Netguru, and Micron Technology., and others.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence & advanced Machine Learning market on the basis of functions, organization size, vertical, and region:



Functions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Operations

Manufacturing

Customer Support

Sales & Marketing

Research & Development

Others



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Consumer Goods & Retail

Automotive

Healthcare

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Others (Education, Media & Entertainment)



Regional Analysis:



According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into the key geographical regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further provides insight into the regions dominating the market and is expected to lead the market in the coming years. The report also discusses the growth rate and market size of each major region for the forecast period. It also covers production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, current and emerging trends, import/export, and the presence of key players in each region.



In-depth Regional Analysis Covers:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Global Artificial intelligence and Advanced Machine Learning Market has been developing at a rapid rate and is contributing significantly to the global economy in terms of revenue, growth rate, sales, market share, and size.



