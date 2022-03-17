London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2022 -- The Global Artificial Intelligence Services market research report provides a comprehensive image of the industry. The study contains all necessary data collected through thorough primary and secondary research. It also contains market volume and value for each segment, organized by type, industry, channel, and others. It also examines the market's leading players, distributors, and supply chain structure. The study also analyzes the factors that may influence the market's sales growth.



The global economy was affected differently by the coronavirus epidemic in different parts of the world. According to the Artificial Intelligence Services research report, the market is rapidly evolving, and the impact is being investigated in the current context as well as future estimates. For the forecast period, the analysis provides precise figures for the industry's market size, share, production capacity, demand, and growth. This is the most recent COVID-19 scenario report.



Major Key Players Listed in Artificial Intelligence Services Market are:



-Intel Corp.

-International Business Machines Corp

-Microsoft Corp.

-SAP SE

-SAS Institute Inc.

-Amazon.com Inc.

-Salesforce

-Google LLC

-Oracle Corporation

-Fair Isaac Corporation

-Alphabet Inc.

-Apple Inc.

-CognitiveScale, Inc.

-Baidu, Inc

-BigML

-H2O.ai

-Baidu Inc



Artificial Intelligence Services Market Segmentation 2022



The Artificial Intelligence Services Research report examines the industry's growth goals and initiatives, as well as cost awareness and manufacturing practices. It includes a broad overview of the core industry, including classification, definition, and thus the structure of the supply and demand chain. Worldwide research covers everything from global marketing data to competitive climate surveys to growth rates to crucial development status information.



The Artificial Intelligence Services Market Segmentation Listed Below:



By Technology:

-Machine Learning

-Computer Vision

-Natural Language Processing (NLP)

-Others



By End-User:

-Banking

-Financial

-and Insurance (BFSI)

-IT & Telecom

-Retail

-Manufacturing

-Public Sector

-Energy & Utility

-Healthcare

-Others



By Services Type:

-Managed Services

-Professional Services



By Software Tools:

-Web-based and Cloud Application Programming Interface

-Processing and Modeler

-Archiving and Data Storage



By Organization Type:

-Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

-Large Enterprise



By Deployement Mode:

-On-Premise

-Cloud



By Application Type:

-Fraud Detection

-Data Analytics & Visualization

-Customer Service and Management

-Risk Management

-Compliance & Security



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cognitive Assessment & Training are as follows:

History Year: 2016-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



Regional Analysis



Geographically, the Artificial Intelligence Services market is divided into regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Research covers everything from production and consumer ratios to market size and market share, import and export ratios, supply and demand, consumer demand ratios, technological improvements, R&D, infrastructure development, economic growth, and a strong market presence in every region.



Competitive Outlook



The Artificial Intelligence Services market research analyzes the industry's most noteworthy acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches. The study report employs modern research approaches such as SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis to provide deeper insights into important players. A broad overview of the global competitive landscape as well as vital insights into the major rivals and their expansion ambitions can be found in the report. Extensive financial details, global positioning, product portfolios, income and gross profit margins, and technology and research advancements are also discussed in the Artificial Intelligence Services study.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1 Artificial Intelligence Services Market Overview



2 Market Competition by Manufacturers



3 Production and Capacity by Region



4 Global Artificial Intelligence Services Consumption by Region



5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type



6 Consumption Analysis by Application



7 Key Companies Profiled



8 Artificial Intelligence Services Manufacturing Cost Analysis



9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers



10 Market Dynamics



Continued…



