Asian Manufacturing Media Consortium Members Meet in Singapore End of the Week

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Thomas R. Cutler recently announced the proprietary Manufacturing Media Consortium will be meeting in Singapore on November 9th. Cutler will lead the meeting to identify recent manufacturing trends in Singapore. Over 30 members of the Manufacturing Media Consortium are expected to attend. The professional organization includes journalists, editors, economists, and other industrial leaders worldwide. Members write about trends, data, case studies, and profiles, in the manufacturing, industrial, and distribution sectors. Cutler works with thousands of media outlets to expand manufacturing media coverage.



Cutler is ranked as the nation’s leading manufacturing journalist and a contributing editor for hundreds of publications annually. Thomas R. Cutler has been writing extensively about manufacturing and industry for more than twenty years. According to Cutler, “The dynamic stories of manufacturers create a bounty of interesting and important business strategies…from re-shoring to ERP, from Six Sigma to material handling, from lean manufacturing to food quality the best-practices of manufacturers create a never-ending stream of feature articles and important, newsworthy content.”



About TR Cutler, Inc. and Thomas R. Cutler

TR Cutler, Inc. (http://www.trcutlerinc.com) was founded by Thomas R. Cutler fifteen years ago. Maintaining extraordinary relationships with clients, journalists, editors, trendsetters, and key business leaders worldwide, TR Cutler, Inc. has become a key resource for those writing about the manufacturing sector. Cutler founded Manufacturing Media Consortium in the 1999. Cutler is the author of several books and has become the “go to” resource among those who write about manufacturing and distribution.



Cutler is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, Online News Association, American Society of Business Publication Editors, and Committee of Concerned Journalists, as well as author of more than five hundred feature articles annually regarding the manufacturing sector.



“In 2014 there will be more media coverage about manufacturing, industrial, and material handling productivity, quality, efficiency, and continued process improvement,” suggested Cutler. The Manufacturing Media Consortium will be meeting for the first time in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand over the next week. January 2014, the first Brazilian meeting of the group will take place. Cutler is pleased that he and his organization are considered the “go-to” for anything in manufacturing media. Follow on Twitter @ThomasRCutler.



TR Cutler, Inc.

http://www.trcutlerinc.com

Thomas R. Cutler

CEO, Manufacturing Journalist

trcutler@trcutlerinc.com

888-902-0300