Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2021 -- A partnership between Singapore's central bank and the private sector is being put in place to help develop the asset management industry in the region. The project's remit will be to look at proposals and build capacity for growth, as well as identifying trends and creating strategies to support the $4 trillion asset management industry in Singapore. Called the Singapore Funds Industry Group, the project is going to bring together all the major players in the industry in this part of the world, not just fund managers but also lawyers, tax advisors and other service providers. It's a key step that shows just how important asset management is to Singapore and which could trigger a wave of new asset management recruitment in Hong Kong and Singapore. Four working groups will be set up to drive the project, focusing on innovation and infrastructure, policy, advocacy and promotion and training.



Asset management recruitment in Hong Kong and Singapore is something that Selby Jennings has a lot of experience with. The firm was established in 2004 and has grown alongside the industry in Asia Pacific so that it is now a leading specialist recruiter for banking and financial services. Areas of expertise include hiring for private wealth management, corporate and investment banking, financial technology, sales and trading, legal and compliance and quantitative research and trading. Selby Jennings is a go to recruiter for so many firms and individuals in Asia Pacific because the firm has set out to re-imagine the way that recruitment is handled to streamline this and provide peace of mind to everyone involved that the process is in safe hands. The firm provides a series of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions and has nurtured a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals as well as connections at key organisations across the sector.



Consultants at Selby Jennings develop extensive local knowledge in niche areas such as asset management recruitment in Hong Kong and Singapore. In addition to this in-depth understanding of hiring needs in banking and financial services in Asia Pacific, the firm is the go to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group. This unique combination of local knowledge and international insight sets Selby Jennings apart in a crowded recruitment market. The firm also invests heavily in its own people, providing ongoing training for consultants and ensuring they are resourced with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many opportunities available via Selby Jennings in Asia Pacific today, including: Private Bank [Credit Risk], Security Network Engineer, Junior/Senior DevOps Engineer, Infrastructure Engineer, AVP [Credit Risk], Head of Infrastructure/Network [HFT Trading Systems], Front Office Trading System Developer and PE Investor Relations.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build resilience and potential even in challenging times.