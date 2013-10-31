Attention All Disabled Singles Who Have Not Had Luck with Traditional Online Dating Sites

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Many disabled singles who are looking for love and companionship, and have tried dating on traditional online dating sites find that their selection pool is significantly low. This is because they may be looking for other disabled singles to connect with, or because they may not find non-disabled daters they are interested in. To give disabled singles a place to go to meet other singles in the disabled community, new dating site Disabled-Single.com was created.



Disabled-Single.com is the best disabled dating site online today, and they have millions of members in cites and countries all around the world. To best support their disabled community, all members of the site must have a qualified disability. As a member of http://www.Disabled-Single.com one can search for singles with similar disabilities as theirs, or other general members of the disabled community.



“At Disabled-Single.com we strive to be the best disabled singles site by creating a community of likeminded members. We understand that many disabled daters are looking for a partner that understands their daily life, and that respects their life’s journey.” Disabled-Single.com Representative



Signing up on Disabled-Single.com is 100% free. Within a matter of minutes members can have their basic profile uploaded to the site, and can begin connecting with other site members. Their members come from around the world, and members come from a variety of different ethnicities, cultures, religions, interests, and backgrounds.



“Not everyone is comfortable dating someone in a wheelchair, with seeing or hearing limitations, or with other disabilities. This can make dating in the disabled community very difficult—and can make life quite lonely. We designed our site to connect disabled singles in an open and supportive environment, with other honest disabled daters.” Disalbed-Single.com Representative



About Disabled-Single.com

Disabled-Single.com was launched in 2013. If a disabled single is lonely, looking for love, or is ready to get back out in the dating scene, they can sign up today at the world’s best disabled dating site by going directly to http://www.Disabled-Single.com