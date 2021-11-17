Augmented Reality for Advertising Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 : NGRAIN, Metaio, Google

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2021 -- Augmented Reality (AR) offers commercial value that goes far beyond the gadgets and game applications that originally made it popular. This fact is gaining recognition in many sectors, including B2B and B2C trading, where experiments with developing mobile AR apps for marketing and advertising are getting a lot of attention. According to IDC forecasts for 2019, global AR / VR spending should reach USD 160 billion by 2023, with a five-year CAGR of over 78%. When an emerging technology starts, it usually doesn't take long for commercial and industrial beneficiaries to start planning implementation, and AR is no exception. Augmented reality advertising is immersive, which means that it helps marketers create a certain emotional connection with customers. Unlike the images and banners, the AR advertisements are very interactive as well as lifelike wherein the consumers can easily see them and also interact with them. Nowadays, consumers are so used to a large amount of advertising information that they mostly do not react to it. The strategy of pushing a person to buy is fading. In contrast to conventional display ads, native advertising works excellently and arouses a natural interest in the product. Augmented Reality (AR) is considered to be an ideal tool for the purpose of implementing all the viral advertising campaigns. Through interactivity and personalization, AR creates an emotional connection between the user and the brand.



The latest study released on the global 'Augmented Reality for Advertising' market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The 'Augmented Reality for Advertising' market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Vendor Landscape

Augmented Pixels (United States),Wikitude (United States),Blippar (United Kingdom),Aurasma (United Kingdom),Catchoom (Spain),BBDO (United States),McCANN (United States),PTC (United States),Google (United States),Metaio (Germany),NGRAIN Corporation (Canada),Leo Burnett (Caracas)



Influencing Market Trend

- Increasing Number of Startups

- Increased Popularity and Penetration of the AR Technology in Smartphones and Tablets



Market Drivers

- Increasing Adoption of the Mobile AR Platform

- Enhances the Advertising Experience for Consumers

- Increasing Focus on Integrating Advanced Technologies



Opportunities:

- Growing Consumer and Commercial Markets with Increasing Investments

- Rising Technological Innovations Related To High-End Products with Enhanced Features Are Expected To Offer Abundant Opportunities

- The Rising R&D Activities in Augmented Reality in Adver



Challenges:

- Challenges of Integration



Analysis by Type (Software, Services), Application (Media & Entertainment, Automobile, Customer Service, Retail), Organization Size (SMEs, Large enterprises), Technology (Monitor-Based Technology, Mobile Augmented Reality, Near-Eye-Based Technology), Device Used (Sensor, Displays & Projectors, Cameras)



The regional analysis of Global Augmented Reality for Advertising Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2027.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global Augmented Reality for Advertising market during the forecast period 2021-2027 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Augmented Reality for Advertising market.



