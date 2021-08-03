Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2021 -- Australia is a country with one asset that is particularly useful when it comes to renewable energy: a lot of space. However, this has not been one of the country's top priorities - until now. Earlier this year, renewable energy zones and dispatchable energy storage were listed as "high priority initiatives'' by Infrastructure Australia for the first time. This has created an increased urgency with respect to Australia renewable energy infrastructure recruitment and a wealth of opportunities for those who are looking to advance in this area. Infrastructure Australia has stated that there is a need for "significant new grid-scale, renewable energy generators to replace retiring thermal generation facilities". It has highlighted that there is an especially urgent need for the country to prioritise establishing new renewable energy zones for large-scale wind, solar and hydro power and to ensure that this remains a focus going forward. With the country now fully woken up to its green energy needs, Australia renewable energy infrastructure recruitment is a busy place to be.



LVI Associates is a leading specialist recruiter in areas such as renewable energy as well as other key engineering and infrastructure fields, from construction to forensics, power, water and environment. The firm was established in 2012 and has established a strong presence as a go to hiring partner across the Asia Pacific region, including in Australia renewable energy infrastructure recruitment. Key to building this reputation has been nurturing a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals with wide ranging skill sets, as well as maintaining connections with key people at organisations across the sector. LVI Associates designs permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that create bespoke options for enterprises keen to secure business-critical talent, and for individuals ready to take a career-defining next step. The firm's expertise extends beyond the Asia Pacific region, as it is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group, which brings a unique global perspective to what LVI Associates offers.



People are at the heart of everything that LVI Associates does, whether that is focusing on securing talent for organisations or when it comes to nurturing the firm's own internal team. Consultants at LVI Associates work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to support consistently high quality service delivery and develop expertise in key areas, including transportation and Australia renewable energy infrastructure recruitment. The expertise, insight and flexibility at the firm makes it the perfect partner to enterprises across the industry, whether they are new and innovative or well established and looking to secure existing markets or break new ground. Even during the challenging times of the past year the team at LVI Associates has continued to provide insightful and tailored support to enterprises and individuals , streamlining the process of recruitment to make it more effective no matter what else is going on. As a result there are many different opportunities available via LVI Associates in Asia Pacific today, including: Segment Marketing Manager, Sales Manager [Natural Water], Solar Project Developer and Electrical Engineer [Renewable Energy].



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



