Authority Magazine CEO Yitzi Weiner Uncovers How to Be a Thought Leader Brand on 8-Second Branding Podcast

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2021 -- According to Publisher's Weekly, the first week of January 2021 saw overall book unit sales "up nearly 25% over the comparable week in 2020…with sales hitting 17.1 million" and in "the nonfiction adult segment, double-digit gains were posted by body, mind, and spirit (up 63%), self-help (ahead 30%), cooking (+22%), and religion (+13%)" compared to the same time last year.



During this gamechanger interview, Yitzi Weiner will explain:



-Why Yitzi started Authority Magazine to specialize in sharing empowering lessons from prominent public personalities, including high-profile entrepreneurs, celebrities, and authors.



-How Authority Magazine's team of coast-to-coast writers has interviewed over 25,000 Thought Leaders in the past three years using a Q and A process based on Yitzi's previous column, '5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me', for The Huffington Post.



-What is Authority Magazine's "secret sauce" for publishing 300-400 interviews per week based on over 200 story categories (Female Founders, Social Impact Leaders, Meet the Disruptors and more.)



-Why it is so important to become an author to build your Thought Leader Brand.



-The top three things needed for an author to get a column in a major publication such as Forbes, Thrive Global or Inc. magazine.



-How the Authority Magazine Thought Leader Incubator teaches people to be the "Interviewer" and is a "bootcamp to become a correspondent" to increase your "authority."



-How to stand out by asking unique and thought-provoking questions.



-Plus, what Yitzi believes is the most important quality of a leader today and type of books that he reads most.



WHERE TO LISTEN

Listen here, starting April 23, 2021:

How to be a Thought Leader Brand with Authority Magazine CEO Yitzi Weiner https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/130771/how-to-be-a-thought-leader-brand-with-authority-magazine-ceo



About AUTHORITY MAGAZINE CEO YITZI WEINER

Yitzi Weiner is a journalist, author of five books, and the founder of Authority Magazine. He is also the CEO of Authority Magazine's Thought Leader Incubator, which guides leaders to become prolific content creators. As the Managing Editor of Authority Magazine, his team publishes an online magazine that specializes in learning empowering lessons from prominent public personalities. As a Thought Leader, Yitzi is a frequent contributor to Buzzfeed and Thrive Global. He has also contributed to Forbes, Entrepreneur and The Huffington Post. In 2017, he created the popular '5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me' series that highlights the lessons learned from the experiences of high-profile entrepreneurs, celebrities and public figures. At Authority Magazine, Yitzi has conducted or coordinated more than 25,000 empowering interviews with prominent Authorities, including Shaquille O'Neal, Floyd Mayweather, Kelly Rowland, Lindsay Lohan, Cal Ripken, David Wells, Jillian Michaels, John Sculley, Matt Sorum, and Derek Hough. He's also interviewed C-Suite executives of companies such as eBay, Kroger, American Express, MasterCard, 3M, EY, L'Oreal, Zoho, The Television Academy (Emmys), Intuit, Virgin, Campbell, Walmar, CVS, Wells Fargo, AT&T, Oracle, RedHat, GoPro, ZOOM, Udemy, Samuel Adams Beer, Zappos, and thousands of others. A trained Rabbi, Yitzi is also a dynamic educator, teacher and orator. He currently lives in Maryland with his wife and children. Follow @rabbiweiner or visit http://www.yitziweiner.com/about/ and Authoritymag.co



About 8-SECOND BRANDING PODCAST

To help brands better define their Wow Story in a clear, concise and compelling way, Goody PR Founder and "8-Second PR" Author Liz H Kelly interviews successful business leaders and authors about their marketing and public relations tips. Using the same superpowers of an unstoppable superhero, the 8-Second Branding Podcast helps brands be a force for good, build loyal fans and ultimately increase sales. Tune in for new shows regularly on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel, find on all major podcast platforms (Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Tune In, Player FM, Overcast and Amazon Music) or visit http://goodypr.com/8-second-branding/



MEDIA CONTACT:

Liz H Kelly

Goody PR

310-987-7207



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network, or our parent company, World Talk Radio, LLC, call 855-877-4666.