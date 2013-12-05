Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Automotive Air Filters Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light & Heavy Commercial), by Filter Type (Intake & Cabin Air Filters), by Market Type (OE & Aftermarket), Two-Wheelers (OE & Aftermarket) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- The increasing anthropogenic activities contribute to pollution and results in increased air pollution. Activities such as construction, mining, and deforestation increase the content of PM2.5 and PM10 in the air. Other sources such as industrial & vehicular exhausts, power plants, etc. contribute to gaseous air pollutants (carbon monoxide, SOx, NOx, etc.). According to the fact sheet published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2011, urban outdoor air pollution is estimated to cause 1.3 million deaths worldwide per year.
The aforementioned air pollutants are not only harmful to life, but also deem to be a threat to vehicles, if not filtered. Hence, the prominence for automotive air filters has risen and will continue to grow in the near future. Installation of intake or engine filters is proven to increase the engine life as well as overall fuel efficiency (up to 10%) of the vehicle. A clean and good quality intake air filter restricts the entry of all external pollutants (such as pollens, particulate matter, dust, etc.), and only permits clean air to enter the engine. The entry of dirt particles can damage engine cylinders, walls, pistons and piston rings, which will result in reduced engine life. Availability of clean air in the combustion chamber leads to complete fuel combustion, thus, resulting in reduced exhaust emissions. Increasing regulations for air emissions from vehicles have triggered the R&D and overall market demand for air intake filters.
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Likewise, increased air pollution and an increase in the population that is sensitive to allergic conditions, have triggered the demand for cabin air filter. The current cabin air filter not only restricts the entry of air pollutants, but also traps harmful gases, passing fresh air in the cabin air system, which leads to a sanitary ambience in the cabin space. At present, 'nanotechnology' based cabin filters are prevalently used to improve cabin air quality. These types of cabin filters can carry out mechanical filtration of dust and other particles in the air, whereas the charcoal layers remove gases with odors.
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