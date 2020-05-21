Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- Automotive filters market will also attain noticeable surge, driven by the revenue generated from end-use segments such as aftermarket and OEMs. Aftermarket automotive filters industry was worth USD 3.71 billion in 2015 and is predicted to contribute towards 70% of the global share by 2023. Growing trend of replacing the outdated filters will support the industry growth over the coming years.



Rapid technological advancements along with supportive government regulations have significantly stimulated automotive filters industry growth over the recent years. In addition to this, accumulation of dirt and debris in vehicles tend to consume more amount of fuel which will drive the necessity of filter installations, in turn favoring automotive filter industry trends. Global automotive filters market share is expected to register a CAGR of 8.4% over the period of 2016-2023. Rising concern over pollution control of vehicles will further drive the automotive filter market revenue over the coming timeframe.With the expansion of the automotive industry, there has been a rapid surge in the environmental pollution.



Automotive filters are being adopted heavily across the various automobile segments such as passenger cars, two-wheelers, and light and heavy commercial vehicles. In 2015, passenger cars dominated the automotive filters application landscape by accounting for over 50% of the overall market share. As per the study, automotive filters market size in passenger cars application is predicted to register a CAGR of 8.9% over the coming seven years. Expanding passenger cars industry due to high disposable income of the consumers along with rising health concerns due to automotive fuel emissions will boost the automotive filters industry size across passenger cars.



The global passenger vehicle car market is expected to surpass USD 1.5 trillion by 2023. Increasing vehicle financing options by several organizations has resulted in the easy purchase of products, propelling the demand for automotive filters in this segment. Rising production coupled with low cost advantage due to economies of scale will support the market demand. Further, rising demand for passenger vehicles due to increasing population in urban areas coupled with increased consumer spending will support the automotive filters business expansion.



Two-wheeler applications are another lucrative sector influencing the global automotive filters industry share. Heavy demand for two-wheelers, particularly from emerging countries such as India, China, etc. along with aftermarket for these vehicles in BRICS nations will augment the automotive filters market demand in two-wheelers. Automotive filters application in two-wheelers is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.5% over 2016-2023.



Government initiatives to boost the economic growth of the nations will boost filters demand. For instance, "Made in China" by China and "Make in India" by India aiming to increase inland production should foster industry growth. For example, In December 2018, Donaldson filtration solution has announced expansion of its Wuxi manufacturing plant in China. Through this expansion, the company will be able to increase its air filter manufacturing capacity and setup of first Chinese based liquid filtration production capacity.

