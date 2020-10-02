Award-Winning Clinical Hypnotherapist Announces 2-Hour Online Course "Quieten the Negative Inner Chatter"

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- Mark Stubbles, an award-winning clinical hypnotherapy practitioner is pleased to present a 2-Hour Online Course wherein the participants will learn how to quieten the negative inner chatter, stop their negative thoughts, increase self-confidence and self-esteem with hypnosis. The online course priced at £24.99 provides 2 hours of online content showing where all the negative self-talk comes from and how people can reduce it with the help of Hypnosis, NLP, journaling techniques and mindfulness. Post completion, people will learn how to stop anxiety and paranoia that comes with trying to control every situation in life. They would also feel comfortable in the society by taking control of their lives. Improved self-image, overcoming the limiting beliefs and thoughts, releasing anything that might be holding a person back, being more confident and increased self-esteem, etc. are some of the benefits of enrolling for the course.



Buy the course now to make the most of the lockdown period where most people are prone to depression, loniliness and negativity. With 2.5 hours of on-demand videos, 2 articles, 11 downloadable resources, full time access, access on mobile and TV; the participants will also get a certificate of completion. The course also includes exclusive hypnosis and guided meditation with MP3 downloads. Today's stressful life demands people to stay more focused and relaxed. This course is an attempt to help people adopt a more positive attitude towards life and learn to set goals which are very much possible to achieve. Mark was recently announced as the best hypnotherapist in Windsor, Berkshire along with a Certificate of Excellent Award.



To know more about Hypnosis for a positive mindset visit https://professionalmindchanger.co.uk/mark-stubbles-bahyp/



Professional Mind Changer was started by Mark Stubbles, an award-winning clinical hypnotherapy practitioner and a member of the British Association of Hypnotherapists and The International Association of Conversational Hypnotists. Based at Slough, Berkshire, Mark sees his clients online via Zoom and Skype.



