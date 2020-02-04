Baltimore Innovations Offers SuperSiv® Molecular Sieve Beads for Drying of Air and Compressed Gasses

Buckinghamshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- An ISO 9001 certified company, Baltimore Innovations offers SuperSiv® molecular sieve beads used for drying of air and compressed gasses. The beads are a spherical form of zeolite molecular sieve that allow an easy free flow of gasses between them with minimal backpressure. The company manufactures the beads in standard sizes, 1.6-2.5mm and 2.5-5.0mm. They can also manufacture their molecular sieve beads in a custom size to suit your personal needs. The beads are provided in three varieties, including 3A, 4A and 10A which are used to remove medium and large-sized molecules from gas streams.



Due to their spherical nature, the sieve beads filter-out undesirable products, such as mercaptans and benzene species, and aid in the production of a purer hydrocarbon fuel as well. Manufactured according to various international standards, the beads are used by many compressed-air and industrial drier companies. Compared to other desiccants, a less amount of sieve beads is required for the same purpose.



Baltimore Innovations is recognised among the top chemical suppliers across the globe and has been actively operating in the industry for years. The company has a team of skilled professionals who strives hard to meet the needs of their customers. In addition to SuperSiv® molecular sieve beads, the company also offers other products including desiccant bags, heat sealers, bulk silica gel, molecular sieve bags, anti-static bags, SuperSiv™ powder, and Fresh-R-Pax® absorbents, and many more products.



Talking further about their SuperSiv® molecular sieve beads, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Whilst there are lower-cost desiccants that can perform this task, Molecular Sieve is the most effective. This is because the internal surface area of Molecular Sieve is five times larger than that of Activated Alumina; making it more absorptive – and the pore size is eight times smaller than that of Silica Gel; making it more selective."



https://www.baltimoreinnovations.com is a world-class specialist in the prevention and removal of moisture damage problems in areas such as aerospace systems, medical packaging, food processing, and energy transmission networks. They offer world-class consultation services, via the use of highly sophisticated and unique computer modelling systems that can help clients save millions each year in R&D costs. They also offer a range of high-quality silica gel, molecular sieve, activated alumina, and desiccant plastic film solutions dependant on the clients' needs and available budget.



