BH Cosmetics Announced as Official 2014 Miss California USA Beauty Sponsor

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- BH Cosmetics, a beauty leader and creator of high-quality makeup palettes today announced its first partnership with the Miss California USA organization. BH Cosmetics will be the official Miss California USA and Miss California Teen USA beauty sponsor for 2014 pageant.



"We feel privileged to partner with BH Cosmetics and have them a part of our contestants experience,” said Pam Wilson, Executive Producer of Miss California USA 2014. “We are looking forward to seeing our contestant wearing the BH products on stage."



The Miss California USA competition will feature over 300 contestants and be judged in three categories: swimsuit, evening gown and interview. The 2014 show will be held at the Terrace Theater in Long Beach, California from January 2nd to January 4th. The winner of the Miss California USA pageant will go on to compete in the Miss USA Pageant, the precursor to Miss Universe, a Donald Trump and NBC Universal joint venture



About BH Cosmetics

BH Cosmetics is a creator of high-quality, affordable makeup palettes and brushes. Known for its highly pigmented, vivid shades of color, its product line has evolved from its flagship 120-shade box of eye shadows to a full line of products for eyes, lips and cheeks, as well as brushes. YouTube influencers frequently use the products. BH Cosmetics was recognized on Inc. magazine’s 2013 Inc. 500 list as one of the country’s fastest-growing private companies. For more information www.bhcosmetics.com



About Top 10 Productions, Inc.

Based out of San Diego, CA Top 10 Productions, Inc. is the official producer of the 2014 MISS CALIFORNIA USA® and MISS CALIFORNIA TEEN USA® pageants. The MISS UNIVERSE®, MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA® pageants are a Donald J. Trump and NBC Universal joint venture.



The Miss Universe Organization works internationally to showcase the world’s most glamorous, poised and stunning women to provide them with an opportunity to serve as spokeswomen for various cause alliances. Millions of viewers from around the world tune-in each year to see who will win the coveted crowns at the state and national levels. During their reign, these women are given the tools to be personally and professionally enriched through work with the organization’s valued professionals, helping to cultivate personal career goals, humanitarian fellowship and a constructive voice to affect positive change in the world.



For further information about Top 10 Productions, Inc., MISS CALIFORNIA USA®, or MISS CALIFORNIA TEEN USA®, please visit www.MissCaliforniaUSA.com.



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