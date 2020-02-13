New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2020 -- Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), Analytical Tools (Dashboard & Data Visualization, Self-Service Tools, Data Mining & Warehousing, Reporting, and Others), Application (Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Pricing Analytics.



The comprehensive research report on the Big Data and Business Analytics market presents crucial information on market share, size, and growth rate for assisting the industry players to plan policies and approaches for achieving their goals smoothly over the forecast period 2019 - 2026. The report describes details on the key drivers in the industry that will allow the producers to manage their production volume accordingly and deliver services to end consumers effectively. The literature also focuses on essential factors like changing consumer demand, import and export status, supply chain management, and more. This information is beneficial to business owners, marketing executives, and stakeholders to decide further approaches for growth.



Big data analytics is the process of examining large set of data or varied set of data for uncovering useful information, which can help organizations make informed business decisions. In addition, it analyses business data and information through continuous investigation and exploration of old business performance data to obtain conclusive insights for business planning. Furthermore, big data analytics helps businesses better understand the information contained within the data and provide data that is important for the organization. In addition, demand for cloud-based big data analytics is increasing among small- and medium-sized enterprises due to its low cost and enhanced usability.



Increase in adoption of big data and business analytics software by various organizations to deliver enhanced & faster decision-making and to provide competitive advantage by analyzing and acting upon information in a timely manner drive the growth of the market. In addition, surge in demand for cloud-based big data and business analytics software among the small & medium enterprises fuels the growth of the market. However, high implementation cost and lack of skilled workforce hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in need to gain better insights for business planning and emerging trends such as social media analytics are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.



The global big data and business analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, analytics tools, application, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into software and services. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. As per analytics tools, it is segmented into dashboard & data visualization, self-service tools, data mining & warehousing, reporting, and others. In terms of application, the market is segmented into customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, pricing analytics, spatial analytics, workforce analytics, risk & credit analytics, and transportation analytics. As per industry vertical, it is divided into manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, government, energy & utility, transportation, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecom, education, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the big data and business analytics market analysis are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Fair Isaac Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Teradata Corporation, Amazon Web Services, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global big data and business analytics market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

- Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global big data and business analytics market size is provided in the report.

- Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

- The quantitative analysis of the market for the period 2018–2026 is provided to determine the market potential.



