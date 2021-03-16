Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- The latest market intelligence study on the Big Data in Healthcare market performs an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape and growing investment pocket of the Big Data in Healthcare market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The tailor-made study probes into the current and future trends of that are likely to shape the development of the Big Data in Healthcare industry to give the business owners a competitive edge and help them stay ahead of their rivals. The best of both research techniques including qualitative and quantitative are applied to gauge the market size, share, and growth rate.



The global Big Data in Healthcare Market is forecasted to be worth USD 78.03 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increasing cost of healthcare, a rise in chronic diseases, a growing geriatric population, and a fall in reimbursement cost will propel the demand for the market. Healthcare sectors are under immense pressure to focus on investment improving resource and outcomes management. Deployment of analytical tools, artificial intelligence, and machine learning techniques on the growing amount of data to enhance revenue, reduce healthcare costs, and personalized medicine, which will propel the demand for the market.



A surge in the adoption of healthcare information systems promoting the usage of electronic health records (EHRs) to build a more collaborative research environment will play an important role in the growth of Big Data in the Healthcare market. Moreover, the presence of unstructured data in the healthcare industry is anticipated to drive big data in the healthcare market.



Furthermore, application of Porters Five Forces Analysis to determine the status of various aspects such as the capability of both the suppliers and customers, threats posed by different substitutes, the intensity of competition and promising new vendors makes the study a valuable resource. The researchers behind the market intelligence report examine the weaknesses, strengths, opportunities, and restraints expected to shape the progress of the Big Data in Healthcare market for the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. The market intelligence report includes detailed statistics on market segmentation based on product value, application, classification, and sale.



Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Wuhan Run He De Kang (RHDK) and Bianjie partnered to implement a blockchain technology-enabled "Epidemic Early Warning System" to help fight against the Covid-19 virus. Wuhan RHDK is a healthcare-focused Big Data firm established in 2017 to focus on creating advanced medical healthcare and safety risk management system.

The software segment held the largest share due to the growing need for analysis of electronic patient data, which is increasing at a rapid pace. By leveraging the appropriate software tools, big data is propelling the movement toward value-based healthcare, which is opening the door to innovative advancements while reducing the costs.

Uptime is very crucial in the healthcare industry, and they cannot afford to have the system go down, which will propel the demand for the on-premises segment. On-premises storage does not require a wireless internet connection to collect medical data, which makes it less risky.

Predictive analytics helps in estimating the future outcome based on past patterns. This allows clinicians to stay a step ahead and make an informed choice on how to move forward. It is extremely useful in surgery, surgery, intensive care, or emergency care, where a patient's life might depend on quick reaction time.

North America held the largest market share owing to a rise in advancement in the Internet of Things (IoT) and an increase in demand for analytical models for better service delivery and government policies. Technical advancement has made it easier to collect and analyze information, which is benefitting the healthcare industry in the region.

Key participants include Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Allscripts, DELL EMC, Microsoft Corporation, Optum Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cognizant, and Mckesson, among others.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

On-Premises

Cloud



Analytics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinical Analytics

Financial Analytics

Operational Analytics



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Finance and Insurance Agents

Research Organization



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–­­­2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

