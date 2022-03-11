London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2022 -- Big Data Security Market is valued approximately USD 17.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.4 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. Big data security refers to security measures and tools applied to analytics and data processes. Cyber-attacks on big data systems – theft of sensitive information, demand of ransomware, these activities– can originate either from offline or online source and can cause threat to database of an enterprise. Growing data volumes globally and rising threat of cyber security attacks are key drivers for the growth of Big Data Security market. For instance, according to global database management company Statista- The total amount of data created, captured, copied, and consumed globally has reached to 64.2 zettabytes in 2020 and by the year 2025, global data creation is estimated to reach to 180 zettabytes. Also, as per World Economic Forum (WEF)'s The Global Risks Report 2020as of 2020, there are over 21 billion IoT devices worldwide, and their number will double by 2025. Attacks on IoT devices increased by more than 300% in the first half of 2019. Also, with the increasing demand from end use industries and rising penetration of AI and ML based applications across various enterprises, the adoption & demand for Big Data Security is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high installation cost and slow adoption owing to lack of awareness impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.



Major Key Company Profile Analysis Included in Big Data Security Market are listed below:



-Oracle Corporation

-Microsoft Corporation,

-Symantec Corporation,

-IBM Corporation,

-Amazon Web Services,

-Hewlett Packard Enterprise,

-Mcafee, LLC,

-Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.,

-Imperva, Inc.,

-Dell Technologies



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Deployment:

-Cloud

-On-premise



By End Use Industries:

-BFSI

-Government

-Energy & Utilities

-Healthcare

-Manufacturing

-Retail

-Telecom & IT

-Transportation & Logistics

-Others



The Big Data Security market research study, which has been compiled using information obtained from primary and secondary sources, provides useful information on market size, share, global spread, trends, demand and opportunities. It also stresses appealing investment and growth opportunities, which can help readers and businesses establish strategic expansion plans. On a regional and global scale, the study delves into great detail on the market's competitive landscape. In order to acquire a better understanding of the competitive environment, it studies significant geographies and market segments.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



This report presents the most recent market scenario for the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and its impact on key market segments. The study also examines the pandemic's problems and suggests ways to address them. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall expansion of the Big Data Security market, both now and in the future, is also studied. The paper examines how the pandemic has impacted the market's supply chain and demand, as well as providing critical market information.



Big Data Security Market Segmentation Analysis



The global Big Data Security industry is segmented into categories based on the available product types, application range, end-user industries, and technologies. The study provides forecasts for the future of the market and includes a discussion of its major strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:



-North America [United States, Canada]

-Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

-Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

-Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

-Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Competitive Outlook of Big Data Security Industry 2022



The research provides insight on the competitive landscape of the Big Data Security industry by examining company profiles, product portfolios, revenue generation, financial status, and market reach. It utilizes a SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to further provide a deeper understanding of the market competition. To acquire a deeper understanding of the Big Data Security industry, this section also looks at mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements among other things.



Report Conclusion



Big Data Security market research is a reliable and trustworthy source of critical information and industry insights that will help you develop a strong competitive advantage. Market participants will reassess their strategies in order to outperform their rivals. The research provides an analysis of the full suite of macroeconomic, microeconomic, and industry trends that impact the chosen markets.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



Chapter 1. Executive Summary



Chapter 2. Global Market Definition and Scope



Chapter 3. Global Market Dynamics



Chapter 4. Global Market Industry Analysis



Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact



Chapter 6. Global Market, by Deployment



Chapter 7. Global Market, by End Use Industries



Chapter 8. Global Market, Regional Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence



Chapter 10. Research Process



Continued…



