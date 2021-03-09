Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The global biological wastewater treatment market is likely to reach value of USD 12.48 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to increasing utilization of biological wastewater treatment by municipalities and industries. The lower operating and capital costs of biological wastewater treatment in comparison to the traditional treatment processes, such as thermal oxidation and chemical oxidation, are projected to drive the biological wastewater treatment market during the forecast period. Rising practice of biological treatment using the aerobic activated sludge process is contributing to the increasing demand for biological wastewater treatment. Increasing ban on discharge of treated effluents in freshwater bodies is likely to fuel utilization of biological wastewater treatment solutions in the near future.



The researcher assessing the Biological Wastewater Treatment market dive deep to unearth intangible facts related to the key restraints, opportunities, and threats expected to shape the progress of the industry during the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Significant evaluation of other factors such as demand and supply status, import and export, distribution channel, consumption volume, and production capability play a vital role in offering business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. All important data are presented in self-explanatory charts, tables and graphic images that can be incorporated into any business presentation.



The global Biological Wastewater Treatment market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.



Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, a leading player in the management of critical water treatment solutions, announced that it had acquired Aquapure Technologies, a water service and equipment company based in Ohio, the U.S. The acquisition is expected to strengthen service capabilities of Evoqua Water Technologies LLC in Ohio and the surrounding areas.

The aerobic segment held the largest market share of 59.4% in 2019. Ability of the aerobic wastewater treatment process to handle large amounts of wastewater has driven use of this process in treating industrial wastewater.

The municipal segment is projected to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Stringent discharge standards imposed by governments of developing economies on the release of wastewater are driving use of the biological wastewater treatment process among municipalities.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the most rapidly expanding market for biological wastewater treatment during the forecast period. Rising initiatives by the regulatory bodies regarding water conservation and strict regulations on industrial wastewater release have resulted in growth of the market in the region.

Key market participants include Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Veolia, Xylem Inc., Aquatech International, Condorchem Envitech, S.L., Pentair Plc, Ecolab Inc., DAS Environmental Expert GmbH, and Samco Technologies, Inc.



Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Anaerobic

Aerobic



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Industrial (Pharmaceuticals, Meat & Poultry, Pulp & Paper, Chemicals, Oil & Gas)

Municipal



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



