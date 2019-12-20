Blister Packaging Market Growth Rate, Key Players, Suppliers, Types & Applications to 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- Most of the pharmaceutical companies deal with the challenge to increase the shelf life of their products and improve the overall production efficiency. Blister Packaging successfully meets these commercial demands and fulfil the specific requirements for the pharmaceutical products. Adoption of Blister Packaging by the pharmaceutical companies is on the rise in order to protect the products from external factors, including humidity and contamination. Besides healthcare sector, Blister Packaging finds application in various consumer goods, food products, personal care products, and industrial products.



Manufacturers to Introduce Innovative Blister Packaging Solutions in the Near Future



Amcor Limited, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Powerpak Industries L.L.C., Honeywell International, Klockner Pentaplast Group, The Dow Chemical Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Tekni-plex, Inc, Sonoco Products Company, WestRock Company, Pharma Pack, Inc., Constantia Flexibles, Display Pack, Inc., VisiPak Private Limited, Algus Packaging Inc, Uflex Ltd., ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd., Winpak Ltd., Rohrer Corporation, Ecobliss Holdings BV., and West Rock Company are some of the major companies operating in the Blister Packaging market.



Surge in the Demand from the Healthcare Sector to Offer an Impetus to the Market Growth



Growing demand for Blister Packaging from the healthcare sector is one of the significant factors driving the Blister Packaging market. Apart from extending the product's shelf life, Blister Packaging helps in eliminating the need for additional cartons, thus cutting down the cost of packaging. This is eventually increasing the adoption of such packaging solutions among the end-use industries. Emergence of bio-based plastics is anticipated to open novel avenues for the Blister Packaging market in the coming years.



Market Segmentation



By Material



? Paper & Paperboard



? Plastic



? PVC



? PET



? PE



? HDPE



? LDPE



? Aluminum



By Type



? Carded



? Clamshell



By Technology



? Thermoforming



? Cold Forming



By End-Use



? Consumer goods



? Pharmaceutical products



? Tablets



? Capsules



? Powder



? Cosmetics & Personal care products



? Food products



? Electrical Goods



? Industrial products



Demand for carded blister packaging is estimated to witness an upsurge owing to the benefits offered including ease of handling, damage prevention, and ability to form different shapes. Use of plastic may increase as a key material in the manufacturing of Blister Packaging, which is attributed to its visibility, durability, lightweight, and cost-effectiveness. Thermoforming technology is estimated to gain traction owing to its capability to resist in various climatic conditions. According to the market researchers, application for Blister Packaging is anticipated to increase in the pharmaceutical products such as tablets, pills, and capsules owing to the need to protect the products from light, temperature, and moisture.



Use of Blister Packaging in expected to rise in the U.S. pharmaceutical industry on account of drug safety, child resistance, anti-counterfeiting, and regulatory changes. Increased usage of packed products and technological advancements in pharmaceutical industries could support the Europe Blister Packaging market growth in the near future. Asia Pacific is also not falling behind owing to developing healthcare sector and growing demand for consumer goods.



