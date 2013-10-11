Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT).



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) ended higher +1.59% and complete the day at $5.10. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 5.05 million. After opening at $5.15, the stock hit as high as $5.23. However, it traded between $0.36 and $7.15 over the last twelve months.



AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia; and operates as a scheduled air freight carrier, which provides a range of freight and mail services to shippers.



For How Long AAMRQ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA) closed yesterday at $1.60, a +2.56% increase. Around 11.51 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 13.08 million shares. The company is now valued at around $2.74 billion.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS).



For How Long FNMA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) moved +6.72 percent higher at $1.43 and traded between $1.37 and $1.47 after opening the day at $1.37. Its performance over the last five days remained 37.5%, which stands at 60.67% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 346.87%.



Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response



For How Long GSAT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT) shares fall, losing -57.64 percent to close at $0.0430. The stock is down around -85.67% this year and -85.67% for the last 12 months. Around 23.80 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 8.53 million shares.



Pacific Clean Water Technologies Inc. engages in the provision and operation of on-site chemical and non-chemical water treatment programs for the treatment of boilers, cooling systems, and process systems in the southwestern United States. It offers chemicals for treatment to prevent corrosion, scale deposition, and microbiological fouling; polymers for oil and water separation



Will PCWT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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