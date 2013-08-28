Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA).



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV) ended lower -40.00% and complete the day at $2.07. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.49 million. After opening at $2.56, the stock hit as high as $2.86. However, it traded between $1.25 and $6.20 over the last twelve months.



InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., formerly Design Source, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is developing and commercializing technologies for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The Company develops biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries.



Has NVIV Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) closed yesterday at $3.11, a -2.51% decrease. Around 10.23 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 13.60 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.04 billion.



AMR Corporation (AMR) operates in the airline industry. The Company’s principal subsidiary is American Airlines, Inc. (American). As of December 31, 2011, American provided scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America



Has AAMRQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ) moved +11.92 percent higher at $0.0648 and traded between $0.05 and $0.07 after opening the day at $0.05. Its performance over the last five days remained -25.17%, which stands at -44.66% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -63.8%.



Eastman Kodak Company (Kodak) is a picture and printing company. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Digital Imaging Group (CDG), Graphic Communications Group (GCG), and Film, Photofinishing and Entertainment Group (FPEG). CDG include Digital Capture and Devices, Retail Systems Solutions, Consumer Inkjet Systems and Consumer Imaging Services. GCG include Prepress Solutions, Digital Printing Solutions and Business Services and Solutions.



For How Long EKDKQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA) shares fall, losing -4.65 percent to close at $1.23. The stock is up around 382.35% this year and 401.84% for the last 12 months. Around 9.62 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 16.62 million shares.



Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae is a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) chartered by the United States Congress to support liquidity and stability in the secondary mortgage market, where mortgage-related assets are purchased and sold.



Will FNMA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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