Blistering Penny Stocks in the News: TagLikeMe Corp (OTCMKTS:TAGG), HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY), VOIP-PAL.COM INC (OTCMKTS:VPLM), AWILCO (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TagLikeMe Corp (OTCMKTS:TAGG), HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY), VOIP-PAL.COM INC (OTCMKTS:VPLM), AWILCO (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)



TagLikeMe Corp (OTCMKTS:TAGG) opened its shares at the price of $0.0033 for the day. Its closing price was $0.0029 after losing -12.12% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 9.39 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 6.10 shares. The beta of TAGG stands at7.35.



TagLikeMe Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing online and mobile content using search and sharing technology.



Will TAGG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY) percentage change plunged -2.19% to close at $0.33 with the total traded volume of 166.77 k, and average volume of 452,584.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.31 - $1.61, while its day lowest price was $0.32 and it hit its day highest price at $0.34.



HRT Participações em Petróleo S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and sale of oil and natural gas.



Why Should Investors Buy HRTPY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



VOIP-PAL.COM INC (OTCMKTS:VPLM) started its trading session with the price of $0.06 and closed at $0.07 by scoring +12.90%. VPLM’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.25 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.37 million shares. The beta of VPLM stands at 0.44.



VoIP-PAL.com, Inc., a development stage company, operates as a broadband voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) telecom company in the United States.



For How Long VPLM’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



AWILCO (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) ended its day with the loss of -1.09% and closed at the price of $18.17 after opening at $18.32. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 39.97 k, as compared to its average volume of 29,561.00 shares.



Awilco Drilling PLC provides contract drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs, WilPhoenix and WilHunter.



Will AWLCF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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