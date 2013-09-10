Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS: TLSYY), KOC HOLDINGS as (OTCMKTS: KHOLY), Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS: PGLC), Xhibit Corp (OTCBB: XBTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS: TLSYY), KOC HOLDINGS AS (OTCMKTS: KHOLY), Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS: PGLC), Xhibit Corp (OTCBB: XBTC).



Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS: TLSYY) increased 1.13% and closed at $22.29 on a traded volume of 57.895 shares, in comparison to 92.262 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -1.72%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $55.47 billion and its total outstanding shares are 2.49 billion



Will TLSYY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services in Australia and internationally.



KOC HOLDINGS AS (OTCMKTS: KHOLY) soared 5.18% and closed at $20.72 on a traded volume of 36.896 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 31.582 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -22.69%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $20.38 and $20.72.



Will KHOLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Koç Holding A.S. operates in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other sectors in Turkey and internationally.



Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS: PGLC) dropped -4.20% and closed at $0.383. So far in three months, the stock is up down -10.93%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.31 and $0.62 and during the previous trading session it marked$0.40 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $0.38 and the overall traded volume that day was 503.336 shares.



Will PGLC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Pershing Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals properties primarily in Nevada.



Xhibit Corp (OTCBB: XBTC) after opening its shares at the price of $1.55 jumped 1.27% to close the day at $1.60. The stock ended on a traded volume of 79.409 shares, in comparison to 60.645 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.90 and $10.01 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $1.60.



Will XBTC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Xhibit Corp., an online marketing and digital advertising company, provides targeted and measurable online advertising campaigns and programs for a base of advertisers and advertising agency customers in the United States.



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