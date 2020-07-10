BLM: The New Nazi Party with David Cooper on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, announced the newest episode "BLM: The New Nazi Party" with host, David Cooper as he discusses his thoughts as to why a "so called civil rights movement" is so determined to destroy history. The episode played live on VoiceAmerica.com on July 11th and can be found at Political Hogwash.



In this episode we are joined by host David Cooper. David begins the episode by presenting the question, "Why would a so-called civil rights movement be so hell-bent on destroying history?" Since the start of BLM, America has been constantly threatened by the group which has been destroying statues, cancelling shows, getting movies removed, etc. His theory is that maybe the group fears that Americans are going to realize that BLM is taking some similar actions to Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi party's Reich Minister of Propaganda. The US should now take a step back and ask if history is being repeated and act immediately before it is.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, 1-855-877-4666.