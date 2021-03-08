Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.18 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid advancements in healthcare technology, increasing prevalence of heart diseases and hypertension, driven by a growing geriatric population and associated health conditions, and increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases are among some of the major factors propelling growth of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market. Blood pressure monitoring devices are used to measure blood pressure within arteries. Basic devices consist of a rubber squeeze bulb, a tube and gauge, and an inflatable cuff that wraps around the patient's or users arm.



The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 aim at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.



Market Segments

The global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market has been categorized based on the product type, application, and region. Our expert analysts undertake a thorough assessment of all of the segments included in the report and analyze them based on their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation allows the interested parties to determine sectors in the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market with high growth prospects and understand the growth strategies adopted by leading segments during the forecast period.



Some Key Findings in the Report:

In February 2019, PhysIQ Inc. and Omron Healthcare announced entering into partnership that enables PhysIQ to add HeartGuide, which is a wearable blood pressure monitor developed by Omron Healthcare, into its pinpointIQ platform.

Hospitals and clinic segment in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to robust revenue during forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing number of private hospitals in developing countries and rising adoption of technologically advanced devices in the medical sector.

The market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Key factors such as technological advancements and increasing geriatric population in countries in the region are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, A&D Company, Ltd., Welch Allyn, SunTech Medical, Inc., American Diagnostic Corp., Withings, Briggs Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, and Kaz Inc.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Sphygmomanometer

Digital Blood Pressure Monitor

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor

Instruments & Accessories

Transducers



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Air pressure-based

Digital

Aneroid

Sensor-Based



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

Chapter 6. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market By End-Use Verticals Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

Chapter 7. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Regional Outlook

Continued…