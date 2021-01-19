New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Bone growth stimulator has emerged as the treatment of to stimulate recuperating cycle of bone through passing low-level pulses of electromagnetic energy to the site of injury. To avoid the requirement for difficult ortho-surgeries and help bone healing process, preventive and restorative bone growth stimulator techniques have witnessing increased adoption from patients. The Bone growth stimulator market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5%, to reach USD 1,788.54 Million by 2027.



The Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market report gives a comprehensive overview of the market scenario to present accurate forecasts of the upcoming years with special focus on the competitive landscape, market segmentation, current and emerging trends, and strategic recommendations to help readers gain a robust footing in the market. The report also focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with descriptive company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.



Key participants include Orthofix International N.V., Medtronic plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Harvest Technologies Corporation, DJO Finance LLC, Isto Biologics, Arthrex, Inc., Bioventus LLC, DePuy Synthes, and Stryker Corporation.



Market Drivers



Increasing number of injury and mishap incidences are considered as one of the key factors prone to boost demand for the technology. Street mishaps and injury are estimated to increase, which are projected to increase cases of spinal wounds. These wounds and injuries are critical and require improved treatments. These devices and advancement in technologies for stimulating the bone growth during treatment of bombed spinal joints; increasing demand from such critical treatments for bone growth stimulators are driving growth of the global bone growth stimulator market.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2026)



Bone Growth Stimulation Devices

External Bone Growth Stimulators

Combined Magnetic Field (CMF) Devices

Capacitive Coupling (CC) Devices

Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) Devices

Implanted Bone Growth Stimulators

Ultrasonic Bone Growth Stimulators

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)

Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP)



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2026)



Spinal Fusion Surgeries

Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries

Others



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2026)



Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care Settings

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Others



Regional Outlook



Regionally, the bone growth stimulator market is witnessing robust growth of the Asia Pacific region followed by North America and Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, owing to robust adoption from countries with high populace, such as India and China. North America is foreseen to be a key contributor of revenue owing to high occurrence of targeted infections and cases of joint pain and diabetes in the region.



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Point Summary of the Report:



The global Bone Growth Stimulator market research report is an investigative study offering key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and the research and development scenario. The report also covers the market aspects that directly influence the growth of the market. These features include strategies undertaken by the prominent players, their expansion tactics, and the product portfolios of the companies, and micro and macro-economic factors.



Key Coverage of the Bone Growth Stimulator Market:



- Insightful information regarding the global Bone Growth Stimulator market

- Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Bone Growth Stimulator market

- Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

- The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

- Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

- Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Bone Growth Stimulator Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any queries about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.



