Breakfast Cereals Market in the US Will Reach CAGR of 2.14% in 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Breakfast Cereals market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 2.14 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in a health-conscious population. The Breakfast Cereals market in the US has also been witnessing the increasing demand for natural and organic breakfast cereals. However, the declining birth rates could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Breakfast Cereals Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers South, Central, North East and West regions; it also covers the Breakfast Cereals market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., PepsiCo Inc., and Ralcorp Inc.Other vendors mentioned in the report are Kraft Foods Group Inc., Malt-O-Meal Co., and Nestlé S.A.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Related Reports -



Breakfast Cereals - US - August 2013



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Top 85 Breakfast Cereal Manufacturers (Global)



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