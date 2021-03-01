Breast Imaging Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis Report by Product, Types, Segment Forecasts and by Top Players 2027 : Canon, Philips Healthcare, Aurora Imaging Tech

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- Market Size – USD 2.96 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends – Increased investments in the field of breast imagingThe global breast imaging market is expected to reach USD 5.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Breast imaging aids to describe the lesion and checks the remainder of the breast for any secondary lesions.



Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer occurring in women. There were more than 2 million new cases of breast cancer in 2018. Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands are the countries with the highest rates of occurrences of breast cancer in the year 2018 across the globe. According to Global Health Estimates, WHO 2013, it is projected that more than 508,000 women deceased in 2011 owing to breast cancer. It has been found that around 50% of breast cancer cases and nearly 58% of deaths happen in less developed economies as compared to developed economies. The global breast cancer survival rates vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations. Hence, the implementation of breast imaging to screen and detect malignant cells in the human breast is driving the growth of the market.



At the 2018 SBI (Society for Breast Imaging)/ACR (American College of Radiology) Breast Imaging Symposium in Las Vegas, several recent technologies were being presented. Hologic's Intelligent 2-D imaging technology and Clarity HD high-resolution 3-D imaging received premarket approval (PMA) from the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and are obtainable on the 3Dimensions breast tomosynthesis system. With these advancements, the breast imaging system offers higher resolution 3-D breast images for radiologists, improved workflow for technologists, and a better mammography experience with low-dose alternatives for patients.



Key participants include:

- Canon

- Philips Healthcare

- Aurora Imaging Technology

- Hologic

- GE Healthcare

- Dilon Technologies

- Siemens Healthineers

- CMR Naviscan

- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

- Delphinus Medical Technologies

- among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global breast imaging market on the basis of modalities, patient type, end-users, and region:



Modalities Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

- Ionizing Breast imaging

o Mammography

o Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI)

o Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CET)

o Positron Emission Mammography (PEM)

- Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging

o Breast Ultrasound

o Breast MRI

o Automated Whole Breast-Ultrasound

o Breast Thermography

- Others



Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

- Female

- Male



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

- Hospitals

- Diagnostic Centers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

- North America

1. U.S.

- Europe

1. UK

2. France

- Asia Pacific

1. China

2. India

3. Japan

- Latin America

1. Brazil

- MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest

- By modalities, the ionizing breast modalities contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 7.2% in the forecast period. Mammography screening often enables the detection of cancers at an early stage of development, whereby treatment may be done without chemotherapy.

- By patient type, female patients contributed to a larger share of the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.7% in the forecast period.

- By end-users, hospitals dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.5% in the forecast period. The factors including well-resourced operating & diagnostic rooms, higher purchasing power, existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.

- North America contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.4% in the forecast period. The market dominance is owing to the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare facilities, surging incidence of breast cancer, and the enactment of numerous initiatives for raising awareness about breast cancer in the region.



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Breast Imaging Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Breast Imaging Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising occurrences of breast cancer

4.2.2.2. Technological advancements

4.2.2.3. Increased investments in the field of breast imaging

4.2.2.4. Growing awareness for early detection of breast cancer

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive breast imaging technology

Continued…



