Brits Are Willing to Pay More for Quality Lock & Key Services According to Rated Locksmiths

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2020 -- Increasingly security conscious Brits are willing to pay more for better quality lock and key services after getting fed up with the ongoing need for ongoing costly call-outs and new lock installations.



Lock and key experts Rated Locksmiths discovered customers would be willing to invest more in better quality lock and keys that wouldn't break and would be happy to pay a higher price for quality manufactured lock and keys.



A staggering number of security conscious Brits would be willing to pay a little more for quality lock and key services especially more so with the high rate of crime.



Ali Lijee from popular locksmithing network Rated Locksmiths said, "Low quality lock and keys are a constant problem with a high number of jobs carried out by locksmiths are for low quality lock and keys that had been previously installed. The locksmiths on our network are aware of this and are always advising customers of the need to invest in quality locks for security reasons."



Cheap lock and keys may sound like a great idea, but there are potential implications. A quality installed locks will cost more but will last longer and be manufactured to high security standards.It is not surprising that a high number of people would be happy to spend a little extra for quality. This really shows that there is a genuine demand for a premium solution and is a strong indicator that locksmiths will need to address the issue of installing fragile locks.



Rated Locksmiths has a network of 300+ residential, commercial and auto locksmiths covering the whole of the UK. The technicians on the Rated Locksmiths network offer a 24/7 call-out service at an affordable price with most locksmiths arriving within an hour.



The Rated Locksmiths recently launched a pricing section on their websiteso users can get an idea of what they can expect to pay for locksmithing services in their area.



About Rated Locksmiths

The Rated Locksmiths service covers the whole of the U.K. We have locksmiths across England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales providing professional lock and key services for those that need a fast and affordable service.



Media Contact:



Company name: Rated Locksmiths

Contact person:Mike James

Company address: Sentinel House, Albert Street, Manchester, M30 0SS

Telephone: 0161 641 4374

Company email: mike@ratedlocksmiths.co.uk

Website: www.ratedlocksmiths.co.uk