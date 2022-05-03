London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2022 -- Bromine market uses Bromine a naturally occurring element which is found seas, lakes and underground wells. It is colorless soluble crystalline mineral halide salt derived from the brine pools. The element is majorly used for manufacturing products like biocides, agrochemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates, flame retardants, dyes, water disinfectants, completion fluids, and photographic chemicals. The richest resource of bromine is the dead sea with a concentration of 10-12 gram per liter. Further, the increasing demand for bromine in flame retardants, mercury emission control, water treatment, and oil & gas drilling has led the adoption of Bromine across the forecast period. BFRs are utilized to prevent fires in electronics and electrical equipment, which accounts for more than 50% of their applications. However, stringent governmental measures regarding the application of brominated flame-retardants in textile and electronic equipment have hindered the market growth.



Major Key Players analysis included in Bromine market are:



-Israel Chemicals Limited (Israel)

-Albemarle Corporation (US)

-LANXESS Corporation (Germany)

-Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

-Tata Chemicals Limited (India)

-Gulf Resources Inc. (China)

-TETRA Technologies, Inc. (US)

-Hindustan Salts Limited (India)

-Honeywell International Inc. (US)

-Perekop Bromine (Republic of Crimea)



The Bromine market research report includes data on the global market's overall size, market share values, recent developments and potential opportunities, sales and competitive landscape analysis, anticipated product launches, technological innovations, revenue and trade regulation analysis.



Bromine Market Segmentation Analysis 2022



This report categorizes the global market for Bromine by application, by end use, and by region, in addition to providing historical data for the overall market and each of its segments. It provides forecasts for those segments in terms of volume & revenue over the next five years. It also provides key drivers and restraints for segments that have been identified as opportunities for growth.



The Bromine Market Segments and Sub-Segments are Listed Below:



Segment By Application:

-Flame Retardants

-Oil & Gas Drilling

-PTA Synthesis

-Water Treatment

-Mercury Emission Control

-Pesticides

-HBR Flow Batteries

-Plasma Etching

-Pharmaceuticals

-Others (Photography, Chemical Intermediates Synthesis, Adhesive Tapes, Rubbers, and Elastomers)



Segment By Derivative:



-Organobromine

-Clear Brine Fluids

-Hydrogen Bromide (HBR)



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market and its development trends in the recent years. The study provides key information about the market, its major players, along with revenue, sales and market share estimates for the top players in each region. At the same time, it presents the overview of key industry development factors, including technology, competition and economic factors.



Competitive Outlook



Our Bromine market competitive landscape analysis includes a company-by-company assessment of market rivalry, which includes an overview, business description, product portfolio, and key financials. The research includes a PEST analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, supply-chain analysis, and market expansion strategies. This research report contains volumes of global market share analysis of high players.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Market Sensor Type Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Market, by Derivative

Chapter 6. Global Market, by Application

Chapter 7. Global Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process



