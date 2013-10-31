Camera Module Market Is Expected to Reach USD 43.06 Billion Globally in 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Global Camera Module Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2013- 2019" the global camera module market was worth USD 12.00 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 43.06 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2013 to 2019. Asia Pacificwas the largest market for camera modules in 2012 due to countries such as China, India, Taiwan, Korea, Japan andSingapore supporting their growth. North America was the second largest market.



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The market is primarily driven by increasing application of camera modules in smartphones and tablet PCs, automotive sector and rapidly improving technology in the camera module market. Improvement in smartphone pixels from 5 MP to 8 MP and further above 13 MP is expected to increase the market demand of camera modules globally. As compared to Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) camera module, Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) camera module is expected to witness higher growth in the coming years. Simplicity of the CMOS camera module circuit and low production cost as compared to CCD camera module is supporting the growth majorly.



Among the several components of camera modules such as image sensor, voice-coil motor (VCM), and filter among others, image sensors play a crucial role. Image sensors used in CMOS camera modules are less expensive and less complex in nature as compared to CCD camera modules. For example, later requires a combination of multiple chips for functions such as automatic gain control, precision zoom, signal processing, and storage functions among others. However, in CMOS module these functions can be input in a single chip. In addition, manufacturing CCD image sensors requires a more specialized manufacturing process which is expensive as compared to CMOS image sensors. With a more integrated solution, the CMOS approach dominates the market at present. On the contrary, CCD is used in niche applications, where optical performance or imager resolution is paramount.



Among different applications, smartphone and tablet PC sector is the largest and is expected to grow at the rate of 21.9% from 2013 to 2019, followed by consumer electronics (excluding smartphone and tablet PC) in 2012. The global shipments of camera modules in smartphones were about 80% of the global market in 2012. The shipment is expected to increase further in the coming years with increase in the number of smartphone shipments. Hence, the rising demand of mobile phones with camera at both ends (front and rear) will further enhance the market growth of camera modules.



Geographically, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the camera modules market and accounted for 60% of the market in 2012 by revenue. China, India, Taiwan, Korea, Japan and Singapore are the major countries supporting the growth of camera modules in Asia Pacific. The leading manufacturers are from these countries supporting its popularity and growth. However,Europe is the second largest market for camera modules and is expected to see growth rate of 19.3 % from 2013 to 2019.



LG Innotek (Korea), SEMCO (Korea), Foxconn (Taiwan), Sharp (Japan), Liteon (Taiwan), Chicony (Taiwan), Toshiba (Japan), Sunny Optical (China), and Primax (Taiwan), among others are the popular players in this market, where LG Innotek enjoys the maximum revenue share at present.



The camera module market has been segmented as follows for better understanding and to formulate winning strategies for the market players:



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Camera module market analysis, by sensor type, market size and forecast, 2013 - 2019

- CMOS Camera Module

- CCD Camera Module



Camera module market analysis, by application, market size and forecast, 2013 - 2019

- Smartphone and tablet PC

- Consumer electronics

- Automotive

- Medical

- Industrial & Security

- Defense & Space



Camera module market analysis, by geography, market size and forecast, 2013 - 2019

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World



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