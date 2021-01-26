Canada's Popular Music Artist to Launch New Music Video in February

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- Icielani, Canadian singer, music artist and a multi-talented performer is pleased to announce that her new music video is out now. 'Dimelo Papi' from the EP Tropical Ambiente is ready with a preview and this talented Billboard awardee enthrall's her fans with yet another mesmerizing video with neon colors, fashion and tropical vibe with sunset lights as a backdrop. The feet-tapping music is intense and grabs all the attention of listeners. Fans will also be getting a peek of more behind the scenes, which too will be released around the launched date. Those who have listened to her previous albums will agree that Icielani's vibe is so relatable yet originally unique and she completely succeeds at keeping it refreshing.



Listening to this song is like listening to a story just as she narrates it with her soothing voice and melodious music. Icielani is a singer that manages to bring something raw to the table and that is what makes every song a signature song. 'Dimelo Papi' is going to be a fine addition to her list of popular music videos. Also known as a singer with voice of an angel, Icielani is always surprising her fans with fascinating content and candid videos. This video too will take the listeners to the Caribbean for sure. The audio will sure make it to the top of the party hits this year.



To know more visit https://icielani.com/



About Bianca 'Icielani' Garcia

Icielani is a recording artist, singer, music arranger, model, music video director, song writer and on-screen actor. She is a multi-talented artist with proficiency in ballerina and a history of seen giving performances in Meadowvale Theatre, a performing arts theater in Mississauga, Ontario. Belly dancing, gymnastics, jazz, hip hop are some of her other hobbies.



Media Contact



Icielani

Website: https://icielani.com/