Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market will be worth USD 29.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among the aging population. The increasing investments for the research and development of cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices to enhance the efficiency of the devices are most likely to drive the growth of the market. The emergence of advanced minimally invasive technologies is expected to fuel the development of cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing preference of the patients towards wearable cardiac devices is anticipated to boost the demand for advanced cardiac devices.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/364



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated market size and growth rate of the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027?

What are prominent factors driving the progress of the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices industry across different regions?

Who are major vendors dominating the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market and what have been their winning strategies to stay competitive?

Which market trends are expected to influence the development of the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices industry worldwide?

What are challenges that are expected to act as a roadblock for Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices industry for the period, 2020 - 2027?

What are the opportunities working in favor of the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices industry?



This report on the global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices industry to give an overall analysis.



Get access to FREE Sample PDF Copy of Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/364



Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2019, ABBOTT LABORATORIES launched a new smarter heart monitor for better arrhythmia detection, which can benefit the people suffering from irregular heartbeats.

The ECG devices segment held the largest market share of 48.8% in 2019. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among the aging population has resulted in the increasing adoption of ECG devices.

Defibrillators are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. Technological developments in defibrillators are projected to drive the growth of the segment.

The Hospital segment held the largest market share of the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices in 2019 due to the presence of favorable reimbursement policies in the hospitals.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to the increasing initiatives of the government to improve the healthcare systems.

Key participants include MEDTRONIC PLC, GE HEALTHCARE, ABBOTT LABORATORIES, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, BIOTRONIK, HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, INC., ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, and NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices

Implantable Loop Recorders

Event Monitors

ECG Devices (Stress ECG Devices, Resting ECG Devices, Holter Monitors)

Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pacemakers (External Pacemakers and Implantable pacemakers)

Defibrillators (External Defibrillators and Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators)



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Cardiac Centers

Hospitals

Other End Users



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cardiac-monitoring-and-cardiac-rhythm-management-devices-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market By Surgery Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Regional Outlook

Continued…