Definition:

The global casual game market is anticipated to witness a high growth owing to advancements in the technology of gaming hardware and software and rising penetration of mobile devices worldwide. The term casual games refers to video games which do not need a major time investment to play, win, and enjoy. A casual gamer is a player who enjoys any video game without devoting important time to it, playing it spontaneously, irregularly or infrequently.



The Global Casual Game Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Try-Before-You-Buy, Subscription Services, Skill-Based Gaming, Advergames), Application (Education, Entertainment, Electronic Sports, Other), Outlook (Online, Offline), Device (Game Console, Mobile Phones, TV Set-Top Box, Others)



Market Drivers

- Advancements in the Technology of Gaming Hardware and Software

- Rising Penetration of Mobile Devices Worldwide



Market Trend

- Adoption of Video Games in the Vertical of Academia



Opportunities

- Improvements in User Interface of Smart Phone, Laptops and Personal Computers

- Increasing Number of Internet or Social Game Players May Further Augment the Market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



