CatchFood Free 3RD Party Food with No Commisson

Seeing the desperation and need of the restaurant owners, most third-party restaurant delivery charges an exorbitant amount of commission on every single meal they deliver around 15-32%. Such a situation has lowered the motivational level of many restaurants owners as they are not making enough money from sales due to the high fees charged by these third-party restaurant deliveries.



Ahmad A. Najar CEO and founder Catchfood free 3rd party food has decided that to make restaurant owners smile again by removing payment of commission for every food delivered. Instead , we accept monthly fee payment so that the restaurant owners will not feel cheated and at the end of the day smile to the service, knowing that they have made a substantial amount of profit from their sales.



Another reason to patronize Catchfood free 3rd party food service is that we take our time to investigate any issue between the restaurant and the customers to enable us ascertain who is wrong among both parties. Such an act is very real among other third-party restaurant deliveries as most of them only think of how to protect their company image. This is because they want customers to keep patronizing them as the affected restaurant is one of many restaurants, they help in delivery food, so they care less about the welfare of the company who will bear the responsibility for the refund. With Catchfood free 3rd party food service there is no refund of money to the customer if he's at fault and the merchant can deal with his customers. and know what is the mistake for the orders.



Most third-party restaurant deliveries don't give the all details of the ordrs to the restaurants. As far as catchFood free 3rd party food is concern, the owners of restaurants can manage order and deal with the customers directly for better understanding. We give the merchant dashboard login details to mange restaurant orders in case they want to contact them on their own, and the customers can decide to order directly from the restaurant without us getting involved.



About CatchFood

CatchFood an Free online food ordering based in Minnesota and was founded in 2015. Service that helps customer find restaurants in their city,Delivery, Take-out, Dine In & Reservation, Filter by cuisine browser menus and place their orders with cash or prepaid on delivery. We offer our services through desktops and mobile apps for iphone, Android , Ipad.



CatchFood

Ahmad A Najar/CEO & Founder

Web: https://www.catchfood.com