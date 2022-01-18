Cloud Firewall Management Market Is Booming Worldwide with Cisco, Lumen, AT&T

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cloud Firewall Management Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Firewall Management market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

McAfee (Intel) (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (United States), Cisco (United States), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (United States), AT&T (United States), CheckPoint Software Technologies (Israel), NortonLifeLock(United States), DXC Technology (United States), Lumen(United States), Fortinet(United States), Tufin (United States).



Scope of the Report of Cloud Firewall Management

The process of efficiently managing rules associated with cloud firewall, configuration, logs and alerts of firewalls to build infrastructure having network security is known as cloud firewall management. A cloud firewall filter traffic from sources like the internet, virtual networks, tenants, and from virtual data centre. It block cyber-attacks which are directed at these sources. Cloud-based firewalls management creates a virtual barrier around infrastructure, applications and cloud platforms of the organisation's internal network. The main objective of cloud firewall management is to track the security events and network activities. This cloud firewall management comprises of software and services through which network security is provided. With the use of proper cloud firewall management, an organization can effectively manage logs with ensuring the integrity and it further improved business continuity. The number of management such as vulnerability management, event management and access management is provided by cloud firewall management with the help of different cloud deployment models. Increasing number of cyberattacks and cybercrimes are creating ample amount of opportunities for cloud firewall management. The different types of cybercrimes like ransom is growing rapidly which leads to business interruptions and financial losses. Thus, organisations are focusing on securing their essential data and financial infrastructure. According to recent study, in 2021, approximately USD 6 trillion damage is predicted due to cybercrime. Hence, it is necessary to work on the network security. Geographically, North America is expected to growth with highest growth rate owing to developed security infrastructure, increased technological developments and strong presence of market players across the region.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Software-as-a-service firewall (SaaS firewall), Security-as-a-service (SECaaS)), Cloud Deployment Model (Hybrid, Multi cloud, Public Cloud), End Use (Government and Defence, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), Telecom and IT, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Others), Type of Management (Unified Threat Management, Vulnerability Management, Compliance Management, Identity and Access Management, Managed Intrusion Detection, Others)



Market Trends:

Increasing Technical Advancements Due To Involvement of IoT

Preference for Outsourcing the Firewall Development



Opportunities:

Advancement Associated With Virtualization Next-Generation

Demand from the SMEs Creating Opportunities for Cloud Firewall Management



Market Drivers:

Rising Number Internal and External of Threats Such As Cybercrimes

Inclination of Organisations towards Providing Extended Security to Its Global Branches Offices Demanding Cloud Firewall Management

Unique Features like Unlimited Storage Capacity



Challenges:

Less Awareness Regarding Advanced Cyber Threats

Existence of Traditional Firewalls



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cloud Firewall Management Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cloud Firewall Management market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cloud Firewall Management Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Cloud Firewall Management

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cloud Firewall Management Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cloud Firewall Management market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Cloud Firewall Management Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



