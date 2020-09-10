CloudBees Announces Pat Mazza as Keynote Speaker for DevOps World 2020

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2020 -- CloudBees is pleased to announce that Pat Mazza, life coach and founder of Evolution Mentor will be one of the keynote speakers for DevOps World 2020. The virtual event will be conducted between September 22 and 24, 2020 with free registration. It is going to be an action packed event with keynote sessions, award nominations and many more. The event is also going to bring together global leaders, practitioners, community contributors and inspiring personalities.



Attendees will get an amazing chance to get inspired by industry experts and coaches and to take a look at what the future holds for them. They would also learn and explore; form a virtual network and understand how the platform aims to transform the future of software delivery. Pat Mazza has gladly agreed to be one of the keynote speakers; who strongly believes that for any project to be a success, it is important to have a goal setting in place.



Pat Mazza has addressed over 1,000,000 people in various seminars and events in Canada as well as the USA. Pat Mazza feels that success is all about making a positive impact on others and promoting the common good in the world. It is also about giving individuals an opportunity to make the greatest impact. With this event, Pat Mazza aims to help the attendees understand how they can contribute towards a mutual goal and benefit from the same.



To register for the virtual event visit https://www.cloudbees.com/devops-world and to know more about Pat Mazza visit http://evolutionmentor.com/about/



About Pat Mazza

Pat Mazza is life coach, sales coach, personal mentor, keynote speaker and the founder of Evolution Mentor. The main aim of Evolution Mentor is to help individuals accomplish their goals from both their personal and professional fronts.



Contact

Pat Mazza – The Pat Mazza Inc.

Address: 222 Bay St, Toronto, ON M5K1J

Phone: 416-450-6930

Email: Pat@thepatmazza.com

Website: http://evolutionmentor.com/about