Definition:

Cocoa mass is 100% pure cocoa made from roasted cocoa beans, it is also called cocoa liquor. The cocoa mass is widely used in the production of chocolate, cocoa butter, confectionery, bakery products, icecreams etc. It gives intense taste and color to create new chocolate recipes, it enhances the flavors and aroma in ice cream, ganaches, and other dessert items if used as ingredients. The cocoa mass is available in supermarkets, convenience stores, online, etc.



Market Trend:

Increasing Usage of Cocoa Mass in the Production of Chocolates in Chocolate Factories



Market Drivers:

Demand for the Cocoa Powder in the Bakery and Confectionery Products

Increasing Food Application of Cocoa Mass



Challenges:

Stiff Competition Due to New Entrants in the Cocoa Mass Market



Opportunities:

Growing Availability of Cocoa Mass in Online Platform

Surging Demand for Cocoa Mass Among Chefs



The Global Cocoa Mass Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Confectionery, Bakery, Ice Cream, Desserts, Others), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Form (Solid Form, Semi-solid Form), Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Online Store, Convenience Store, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



