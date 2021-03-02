Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- Dr. Sharon Jones, Author, Technologist, Educator, and VoiceAmerica Radio Host commented, "We will discuss the power of technology and how the innovations in digital design have given her the opportunity to grow and be open to new possibilities. Get ready for an incredible conversation and be inspired to follow your own passion one step at a time."



Girls being fearless. Girls being wild, stubborn, and proud! Girls whose faces are smeared with dirt and lit up with joy. So simple and yet so powerful, Strong Is the New Pretty celebrates, more than 175 memorable photographs, the strength and spirit of girls being themselves and is the incredible work of photographer Kate T. Parker.



Kate gives us a behind the scenes view of how she followed her passion of taking pictures and create a career. Kate started with her passion and then added in the tech skills to master expertise. In this episode of "Coding the Future with Dr. Sharon Jones" Kate shares how she leveraged just in time learning to gain new tech skills to edit and produce her photography and the value of mastering her craft while being self-taught, one technique at a time, and moving to the next.



Mrs. Parker also shares her best photo tools and how technology has been pivotal in scaling her business.



Dr. Jones added, "Kate has truly followed her passion and found a career that truly reflects her purpose. In following her passion, she learned how to get better and better by learning one step at a time. Putting in the work that elevated her skill, has created an amazing career for Kate."



About Dr. Sharon Jones

Dr. Sharon Jones, Ed.D is the founder and CEO of the dot consulting and The Dottie Rose Foundation, where she leads and implements technology focused education and innovation. Dr. Jones has found her passion in education and has served as a Career and Technical Education teacher in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and Wake County Schools as well as a Sr. Technical Trainer with Central Piedmont Community College (CPCC). Additionally, she is a well-known industry teacher, trainer, and mentor working for organizations with like-minded missions and has taught courses in computer programming, web design, eCommerce, Computer Science Principles and SAS programming. https://thedotconsulting.co/. Please join Dr. Sharon Jones weekly show "Coding the Future with Dr. Sharon Jones" on VoiceAmerica Business Channel Wednesday at 11 AM Pacific Time and for Podcast Library https://thedotconsulting.co/coding-the-future/



About Kate Parker

KATE T. PARKER is a mother, wife, Ironman, professional photographer and New York Times Bestselling author who shoots both personal projects and commercial work for her clients. Her STRONG IS THE NEW PRETTY photo series led to collaborations with brands such as Disney, Athleta, Kellogg's, and NBC. It has also inspired Kate to launch a philanthropic arm of SITNP, partnering with organizations such as Girls on the Run, Girl Up, The Arthur Blank Family Foundation, Disney, Glam4Good, and The Bully Project by investing in childrens' health and education. Kate is also the author of Strong is the New Pretty: The Guided Journal, The Heart of a Boy and Play Like A Girl. Strong is the New Pretty was included in The Best Books of 2017 (Amazon). Kate lives in Atlanta, Georgia with her husband, two girls and two (spoiled) Golden Retrievers.



https://www.katetparker.com/ class="extlink" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" title="https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/128575/being-a-student-of-your-craft" href="https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/128575/being-a-student-of-your-craft">https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/128575/being-a-student-of-your-craft



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network, or our parent company, World Talk Radio, LLC, call 855-877-4666.