Collaborative Robots Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2027 : ABB, FANUC, Robert Bosch

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), Rethink Robotics (United States), ABB (Switzerland), KUKA AG (Germany), FANUC Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), MRK-Systeme GmbH (Germany), Precise Automation, Inc. (United States), Energid Technologies Corporation (United States), F&P Robotics AG (Switzerland).



Scope of the Report of Collaborative Robots

Collaboration robots are the robots which are capable of learning multiple tasks so they can assist human beings. It is also known as a cobot. It has many roles from autonomous robots of working together with humans to industrial robots which having their protective guards removed. It has highly complex machines that are able to work hand in hand with human beings. The rising number of industries moving to automation worldwide, the rise in need for user-friendly automation, low capital investment in Cobot's leading to a high return on investment (ROI) robotic application gaining traction, increasing demand for light, as well as the moderate payload capacity of co-bots due to their ease of deployment, high adaptability, affordability, are some of the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the market. The global collaborative robots market to grow at a CAGR of 60.59% during the period 2018-2022.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Material handling, Small parts assembly, CNC machine tending, Molding operations, Test & inspection, gluing, Dispensing, Welding, Packaging & palletizing, Screw driving, Polishing, Others), Industry (Automotive, Electronics, Metals & Machining, Plastics & Polymers, Food & Beverages,, Healthcare), Payload Capacity (Up to 5 Kg, Between 5 and 10 Kg, Above 10 Kg), Component (Hardware, Sensors, Control System, Actuator, Software Services)



Market Trends:

Technology Advancement of the Collaborative Robot



Opportunities:

Rising Demand from Emerging Economics Such as India, China and Others

High Potential for Robot Installations in Many Countries

Demand for High-Payload-Capacity Co-Bots



Market Drivers:

High ROI and Low Price of Collaborative Robots Attracting SMEs

Increasing Investments in Automation by Industries

Improving Human-Machine Interface (HMI) and Rising Integration of AI to Imitate Human Behavior

Strong government support to promote the use of factory automation solutions



Roadblocks:

Lack of Capabilities Related to Faster Cycle Time and Repeatability

High Overall Installation Cost for Low-Volume Production Applications

Numerous Governments and Regulatory Bodies Have Come Up with Stringent Laws and Regulations



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Collaborative Robots Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Collaborative Robots market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Collaborative Robots Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Collaborative Robots

Chapter 4: Presenting the Collaborative Robots Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Collaborative Robots market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Collaborative Robots Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



