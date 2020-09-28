Colorado Springs Patio Furniture, Built in Outdoor Grills, and Fire Pits Set the Stage for Weekend Entertaining Through the Fall

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- Colorado Springs patio furniture by Western Outdoor Living is known for its high-quality construction as the patio sets are manufactured by some of the finest patio furniture suppliers such as Gloster, OW Lee, Homecrest, and Golden Blount. With a wide variety of materials and styles to choose from, there are a few considerations to weigh in deciding which patio furniture and patio accessories are right for a unique space. Some patios and landscaped areas are on exposed hillsides and tend to be exposed to gusty winds. Particularly in a state famed for its fluctuations in temperature, Colorado outdoor furniture needs to be durable, especially if the furniture is left outdoors year-round.



Wrought iron patio furniture has been a favorite for Colorado homeowners for many years. Known for its durability and traditional design, it has the added bonus of being sturdy and heavier than most other patio furniture materials. These qualities make it a good choice for exposed patios which can experience squalls and high winds. In these conditions, there is another patio accessory which is not advisable - a fire pit. Exposed and windy patios could potentially allow the fire to 'jump' out of the pit and equally the strong breeze could cause the fire to heat components within the fire pit which would normally not be subjected to the heat, this could compromise the safety and function of the fire pit. Outdoor gas fireplaces are seen as a better choice for such locations.



For homeowners who prefer the rustic charm of a wood patio set, Gloster Teak wood furniture can be kept outdoors throughout the year, although it will inevitably show more signs of weathering than a similar set which is only outside during the warmer months. The change in appearance in no way compromises the durability or integrity of the wood furniture. When wood patio furniture is brought inside for the winter months, it should be stored in a garage or a shed and should not be transferred from a cold location to an indoor warm environment as the extreme change in temperature could cause the wood to crack.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought.



