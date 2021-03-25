Colorado Springs Worth Exploring

Ouray, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2021 -- Pagosa Springs is situated in the San Juan Mountains, in the southwestern region of Colorado. About two million acres of dense flora and rich forest surround the springs. It's here where the ancient Great Pagosa Hot Springs, the world's deepest geothermal aquifer continues to peacefully exist.



Steamboat Springs was a popular destination for explorers and Native Americans before it evolved into a world-class ski resort. Today's springs provide plenty of recreation, as well as sports such as skiing, camping, and much more.



Visitors will have to go through the beautiful Rocky Mountain territory to reach Glenwood Springs and its many hot springs. The Cliffhanger, the nation's highest elevation roller coaster, is a must-see for thrill aficionados at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.



About Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs

Located in Ouray, Colorado, the Twin Peaks Lodge and Hot Springs is a full-service hotel offering Ouray lodging accommodations near the mountains. The hotel is within walking distance of shops and restaurants and there are hundreds of miles of biking, Jeep, and hiking trails to explore. It is located at 125 3rd Avenue, Ouray, Colorado 81427. For more information on the hotel, Ouray lodging, or Twin Peaks lodging room types, please call 800-207-2700.