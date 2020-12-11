New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2020 -- The Colorants market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.9% from USD 55.33 billion in 2019 to USD 78.99 billion in 2027. The boost in the preference of environment-friendly dyes in western countries since rising concern towards good health is one of the major factors for an increase in the demand for Colorants markets globally.



Europe constitutes a one-third share of this market. North America is the second-largest colorant market and will show steady growth during the forecast. The Asia Pacific is forecasted as fastest-growing over the next decade.



Key Companies of the Colorants Market are:



Cabot Corporation, BASF SE, LANXESS AG, Huntsman Corporation, DIC Corporation, Sun Chemical Corporation, Clariant AG, Flint Group, PolyOne Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Company have been profiled in the report.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3308



The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Colorants Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report offers a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.



The market is further segmented on the basis of types, applications, end-users, technology, and others. Based on product types offered in the market, the Colorants market is segmented into



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Pigments

Dyes

Masterbatches

Color Concentrates



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive

Textiles

Paper & Printing

Others



Buy now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3308



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Natural

Synthetic



The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities, consumption patterns, cost analysis, import/export, supply and demand ratio, current and emerging trends of each region, and the existence of key manufacturers in each region. Based on the regional analysis, the market is segmented into:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report also studies the strategic alliances of the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and agreements, and others. The report also strives to offer insightful information about the competition to offer a competitive edge to the readers and businesses to help them gain a strong footing in the market.



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3308



Key questions addressed in the report are:



What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Colorants market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Colorants market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the facility, and our team will ensure you get the report well-suited to your needs.



Contact Information:



John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com