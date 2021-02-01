New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- The Colorants market report by Reports and Data provides an extensive overview of the vital elements of the Colorants market and factors such as drivers, restraints, latest trends, regulatory scenario, competitive landscape, technological advancements, and others. An in-depth analysis of these factors is offered to understand the future growth prospects of the global Colorants market.



The Global Colorants market is forecast to reach USD 78.99 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing consumer demand for dyestuffs in several end-use segments like plastics, textiles, food, and paints & coating is expected to act as a significant growth factor for the global element over the upcoming years



Leading Industry Participants:



Cabot Corporation, BASF SE, LANXESS AG, Huntsman Corporation, DIC Corporation, Sun Chemical Corporation, Clariant AG, Flint Group, PolyOne Corporation, I. du Pont de Nemours & Company have been profiled in the report.



Competitive Landscape:



The report presents a holistic investigation of the Colorants business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.



For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Colorants market based on Form, End-Use, Source, and region:



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Pigments

Dyes

Masterbatches

Color Concentrates



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive

Textiles

Paper & Printing

Others



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Natural

Synthetic



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Geographical Analysis:



The latest business intelligence report analyzes the global Colorants market in terms of market reach and consumer bases in the market's key geographical regions. The global Colorants market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on geography. This section of the report precisely evaluates the presence of the global Colorants market in the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels of each regional segment.



Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:



Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region.



Estimated increase in the consumption rate.



Proposed growth of the market share of each region.



Geographical contribution to market revenue.



Expected growth rate of the regional markets.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Colorants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Colorants Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued…



